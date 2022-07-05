ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Joseph Quinn Has Hopes for a Cameo in “Stranger Things” Season 5

By Leah Campano
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have many thoughts after binge-watching Volume 2 of Stranger Things 4 over the Fourth of July Weekend. The most overwhelming of them all, you ask? Justice for Eddie Munson. Of course, we’ve already included a disclaimer above but before we carry on, here’s one final warning that there are *colossal*...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Breaks Down Why Eddie's Final Scene In Season 4 Was 'Weird' For The Stars To Film

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix. The long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things has come to an end with the release of Volume 2, with two episodes with a combined runtime of nearly four hours. Despite an elaborate plan to destroy Vecna for good with Eleven piggy-backing her way into Max's mind to try and save the day, the heroes took some big losses by the end of the finale, including the death of Eddie. Actor Joseph Quinn joined the cast for Season 4 and quickly became a fan favorite, and he spoke with CinemaBlend about his character’s tragic death… and why it was weird for him to film it with co-star Gaten Matarazzo.
TV SERIES
CNET

After 'Stranger Things,' More People Should Watch the Best Show on Netflix

Just got finished with season 4 of Stranger Things and need a good TV show to binge? Why not watch the best show on Netflix, Dark. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dacre Montgomery
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameo#The Hellfire Club
Us Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno File for Divorce and Restraining Orders

After nearly five years of marriage, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have called it quits and subsequently filed for divorce, Us Weekly can confirm. According to court documents obtained by Us on Thursday, July 7, Jimeno, 30, initially filed his request on May 27. Everett, 31, later filed her own petition, in addition to a mutual restraining order.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
People

Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons After 6 Years Together

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot, PEOPLE confirms. The Power of the Dog costars quietly got married last weekend at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, according to Page Six, after sharing six years of their lives and two kids together. A rep for Dunst...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
AOL Corp

FBI's Missy Peregrym Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Baby With Husband Tom Oakley

Missy Peregrym is a mom — again! The actress gave birth to her and husband Tom Oakley’s second child, Mela Joséphine Oakley, on June 6. “I had the most profound experience – after a hospital birth with Otis, I chose to partner with Jo @nettlewellness and Alice @alnewby to have a water birth at home,” the 40-year-old actress caption her infant’s Instagram debut on Friday, July 8. “It’s usually all about the baby, but this time, I was also cared for in every way, before, during and after the birth. I was scared and supported, excited and cheered on, fully seen and heard. Lots of tears, questions and just as much laughter. I am so grateful I had the room to choose every step of the way, rewarded with the most calm, gentle entrance into the world for Mela. (I wouldn’t describe MY part of the birth gentle.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' shows off new second nose piercing

Honey Boo Boo has a hot new piercing. Alana Thompson, best known for her "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" show nickname, posted a video where she's seen with not one, but two nose piercings. For about a year prior to her recent video, she was seen in lots of photos...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tony Sirico Dead: ‘The Sopranos’ Star Dies at 79

A painful goodbye. Tony Sirico, who was known for playing Paulie Walnuts on The Sopranos, has died at the age of 79. “It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” the actor’s family told Deadline in a statement on Friday, July 8. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy