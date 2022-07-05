ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Martha Anne Silver

By Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Anne Silver, 75 of Zanesville died at 12:12 AM Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Genesis Healthcare following a short battle with cancer. She was born on Sunday, July 21, 1946 in Zanesville OH the daughter of James (Jim) Paxton and Martha (Babe) E Paxton Haffler. Martha graduated...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Nancy K. Fracker

Nancy K. Fracker, 76 of Duncan Falls, formerly of Chandlersville, passed away peacefully July 7, 2022 while at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. Nancy was born in Zanesville on August 19, 1945. She is the daughter of the late Walter R. and Violet M. (Palmer) Gatewood. Nancy worked for many years as a receiving clerk at Genesis Hospital. She also worked for Imlay Florists off and on for many years, and she was a member of the Philo United Methodist Church. In her free time, Nancy loved to help out at church fundraisers, make flower arrangements, and speak at church services. Nancy also acted as the Youth Director for the Chandlersville United Methodist Church. She was an avid bowler, and she loved to spend time with her family.
DUNCAN FALLS, OH
WHIZ

Anthony “AJ” Jones Jr.

Anthony “AJ” Frank Jones Jr., 28, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born February 20, 1994 in Cincinnati. He was employed as a processor at Ballas Egg. Anthony served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Navy for four years. He loved sports and enjoyed playing video games.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Patrick “Pat” E. Hemmer

Patrick “Pat” E. Hemmer, 65 of Zanesville, died 3:46 AM, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the James Cancer Hospital following a seven week illness. He was born Saturday, April 6, 1957, in Zanesville, the son of Edward J. Hemmer and Eleanor (Gribben) Hemmer. He married Tammy (Sieliet) Hemmer on Saturday, October 17, 1981, and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Alice Marie Hamilton

Alice Marie Hamilton, 85, of South Zanesville, passed away at her home on July 4, 2022.She was born on Feb. 7, 1937 in Morgan County, a daughter of the late Frank and Florence Burtnett. She was a member of the Rhema House of Worship where she was the secretary and volunteered at the food pantry. She is survived by three children Jerry Hamilton, Rhonda Hamilton Venable, and Julie Hamilton Willison. Five grandchildren Tara Hamilton, Ben Hamilton, Gabriel Willison, Trev Willison, and Payton Willison. 3 step-grandchildren Jessica, Ashley, and Billy. 2 great-grandchilden. Several step-great grandchildren and step-great-greatgrandchildren. Two brothers Max Burtnett and Robert Burtnett. Two sisters Genny Pearson and Kathy Barr.
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Barbara A. Miller

Barbara A. Miller, 79, of Zanesville, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Cedar Hill Care Center, after a sudden illness. She was born, April 6, 1943 in York Township (Rose Farm) to the late Madeline (Barrisford ) Blagg and Kenneth Blagg Sr . Barbara spent her life working as a nurse’s aide at Ketcham’s Nursing Home for 15 years and as a laborer at TRW in Crooksville. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, spending time admiring her pond and the surroundings of nature as well as loving her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Kippy (Nancy) Miller of Mansfield, Perry (Ronda) Miller of Florida, Chris (Lisa) Miler of Crooksville and Kimberly Heger of Crooksville, numerous grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bruce Blagg and Kenneth Blagg Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date to soon be announced with burial to follow in Zion Cemetery, Portersville. You may sign the online register book, share a memory, or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Marilyn June Williams

Marilyn June Williams, 84, of Zanesville, died at 2:35 P.M. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 13, 1937, in New Concord, a daughter of the late Charles Lewis and Violet Agnes (Hennen) Best. She started working for Dr. Isaac Curtis, then First National Bank, and retired from the office of Dr. Martin Curtis and Dr. Larry Towning, DDS. She was a member of New Concord United Methodist Church, loved all types of music, and family gatherings.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Missing Teen in Zanesville

The Zanesville Police Department needs your help locating a missing juvenile. 13-year-old Aiden Combs was last seen around Zane’s Lading during the fireworks show on July 4. He is believed to be with other juveniles. He was reported missing July 5. Combs is described 5’08, 160 pounds, light brown...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Headley Inn Winery & Vineyard Opens for Business

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The historic Headley Inn now features a winery and vineyard!. The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon with plenty of the community in attendance!. Originally built in 1777, The Adams family, Brian, Ashley, and Carrie fell in love with and re-opened the Inn in 2015 as a bed and breakfast and wedding venue.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Delta Kappa Gamma Hosts Annual Garage Sale

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday was the opening day for the Delta Kappa Gamma Annual garage sale!. The sale, taking place in the Singer Center Gym located at 831 Matthews St, will be open for one more day, from 9 AM to 2 PM this Saturday. All proceeds will be...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

The Carr Center Hosts Annual ‘Be the Ball’ Golf Outing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Carr Center is tee-ing up for its annual ‘Be the Ball’ Golf Fundraiser Friday. Community members can sign up to play in a four-person scramble to benefit the Adult Day Programs at the Carr Center. While the Carr Center provides youth and community...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County Family Dependency Court Graduates Member from Program

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Emotions were strong at Muskingum County Juvenile Courts as the Family Dependency Court graduated one of its members. Family Dependency Court, a program introduced to the county by Judge Eric Martin, is a program that works with struggling addicts in the Muskingum county region – helping them complete the requirements needed to reunite with their children and families.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Wilson to Serve as President of Ohio State Bar Assoc.

Judge Dean Wilson began his term as 2022-23 President of the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA). A resident of Roseville and judge of the Perry County Municipal Court, Wilson served as an officer of the OSBA in the post of President-Elect for the 2021-22 bar year. “It is a tremendous...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Neighborhood Revitalization on Luck Avenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It seems like many structurally sound older homes get torn down once they become abandoned and a local group is looking at other more affordable alternatives. The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation Executive Director Andy Roberts explained how rehabbing homes can be a much more time...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Newark Man Arrested for Case Involving a Minor

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve made an arrest of a Newark man charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor. The arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Reif comes after an investigation of a complaint by a Licking County family regarding Reif engaging in inappropriate conduct with their underage son.
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Seals Sentenced to 4 and a half years in Prison

A 36-year-old man from Fairfield County was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison out of a. possible maximum sentence of five years after a jury found him guilty. In May, jurors in Muskingum County convicted Daniel Seals on one third-degree felony count of gross. sexual imposition with a victim under...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Healthy Eating During The Summer

ZANESVILLE, Oh – With summertime comes no school, long days spent at the pool, and vacations. It also provides the perfect opportunity for nutrition and healthy eating habits to take a vacation as well. However, making healthy choices, no matter the season or where you are, especially for kids...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Early Voting for August Primary Opens ￼

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Early voting for the August primary election opened Wednesday. The in-person, early voting will be available at the Muskingum County Board of Elections, located in downtown Zanesville at 627 Market St, through Monday, August 1st. The election includes offices withheld from the May primary due to...
ZANESVILLE, OH

