Christmas in July: A new holiday shop opens in Lake Charles. A person can’t help but smile upon entering Melinda Coker’s recently opened holiday shop, called Not Just Christmas. It’s a colorful, multi-sensory experience of pine scent, a roomful of ornaments, Santas, and other holiday décor, with Christmas music playing softly in the background. Though Christmas is a primary focus of the shop, Coker offers more than tinsel and tree ornaments, as this delightful shop’s name implies. She also sells Halloween decorations, and seasonally rotates other holiday décor such as Fall/Thanksgiving, Mardi Gras, Valentines’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, and Independence Day.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO