It almost feels like a Jesse Puljujuarvi trade out of Edmonton is inevitable at this point. There are so many reports surfacing when it comes to the player actively being shopped that you have to know there’s smoke and fire as far as a deal is concerned. Even if GM Ken Holland is saying that he won’t give the player away and reports are the Oilers want someone that can help immediately in return, most fans feel as though this is a trade the organization will undoubtedly lose.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO