Selena Gomez Turns Heads At The ‘Only Murders’ Premiere In A High-Slit Silver Dress—She's On Fire!

Selena Gomez just absolutely stunned in a sparkling silver dress with an epic high-slit while gracing the Only Murders In The Building red carpet premiere. The “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker, 29, showed off her incredible figure at the Los Angeles event last week in a one-sleeve, glistening item from Michael Kors. The curve-hugging frock featured an waist-revealing side cut-out and high slit that flaunted her toned legs.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum dazzled up her shimmering ensemble even more with matching silver sandal heels by Jimmy Choo and white gold diamond hoop earrings from Effy Jewelry. To complete her look, Gomez tied her long black tresses into a glamorous high ponytail, styled into elegant waves. Her gorgeous makeup consisted of a shiny silver eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, a glossy nude lip, and rosy blush along her cheekbones.

On the red carpet, Gomez spoke to reporters about the second season of her hit Hulu show, Only Murders In The Building, her character Mabel, and also shared her disgust at the Supreme Court overturning of Roe vs. Wade and urged viewers watching the premiere to head to her Instagram account for reproductive rights resources. “It’s about voting,” Gomez said at the event. “It’s about getting men— men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue.”

She added, “It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.” Later that evening, Gomez joined her co-stars Martin Short, and Steve Martin, for photos and continued to draw eyes to her stunning ensemble.