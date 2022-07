‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between’ is the story of a relationship that has its expiry date set even before it begins. It follows a day in the life of Clare and Aidan who celebrate their wonderful relationship before parting ways with each other. After spending a memorable year together, they feel like they are ready to say their goodbyes. But things only seem to get more complicated as past memories surface and they are forced to confront the reality of their situation. Throughout the film, the only thing that we, and other characters in the film, can think about is whether or not they will make it work. Here’s what happens to them in the end and what it means for their future. SPOILERS AHEAD!

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO