Passenger killed in Mount Pleasant plane crash remembered as ‘kind-hearted’ by brother

KTRE
 2 days ago

www.ktre.com

KTRE

Trinity County sheriff: 'Idiot' starting fires along road

Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - In a devastating fatal crash on Highway 196; a truck collided with a car, killing the driver of the car. On July 7, just after 11 p.m., Arkansas State Police were called out to a vehicle collision on Highway 196 between Texarkana and Genoa in Miller County. A truck collided with a car, causing the car to split in half, killing the driver.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KLTV

Upshur County man gets life for murdering grandfather

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to a double murder and will serve life in prison. Nichlous Cole Williams, of the East Mountain community, plead guilty on Thursday to the murder of his grandfather, Leonard Faris Gibson, and Denene Susanne Mosley. On February 7, 2021, Williams got into an argument with Gibson as the two were watching the Super Bowl. Gibson had brandished a pistol, but Williams took it from him, killing Gibson. Williams then chased Mosley into a bedroom before shooting and killing her. Williams then went to a neighbor’s house and explained what he’d done.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Mount Pleasant#Traffic Accident
CBS19

More cars running red lights in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — In the summer months, East Texas police officers notice more people running red lights. On the lighter end of consequences, the red light runner could get a hefty fine beginning at $284 in Longview. On the heavier end, someone can get seriously hurt or worse. Hazel...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler mother pleads guilty in driving death of child

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman pleaded guilty to the death of her four-year-old son killed when ejected from a vehicle in a 2021 wreck. Guadalupe Brito Bahena was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of negligent homicide. “I’m very sorry for your...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fire Marshal rules Kilgore Best Western fire accidental

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The fire at the Best Western Inn in Kilgore last month has officially been ruled as accidental and electrical in nature, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. No injuries were reported from the June 13 fire, and officials reported that the bottom floor of the hotel was still […]
KILGORE, TX
KSLA

Arrest made after multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested following a multi-vehicle wreck on Kings Highway in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon (July 6). The wreck happened around 12:45 p.m. on Kings Highway near the I-49 underpass. It involved at least four vehicles. A KSLA photographer on scene witnessed a man being arrested in connection with the wreck.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Update On Mt Pleasant Plane Crash

A small plane crash Sunday night killed one person and seriously injured three near County Roads 4550 and 4530 at the Mt. Pleasant Airport. The preliminary investigation indicates the aircraft was approaching the runway from the north when it clipped a tree and crashed north of the runway. Killed was 59-year-old Jere Kellough of Omaha. Hospitalized were the pilot, 50-year-old John Anderson of Mt Pleasant, 54-year-old Tracy Kellough of Omaha, and 49-year-old Tanya Anderson of Mt Pleasant. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

6th woman arrested in Longview ISD abuse investigation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sixth woman was arrested for injury to a child for events that took place while she was employed at a Longview ISD elementary school. Cynthia Talley, 56, was arrested on Wednesday and has been indicted for seven counts of causing bodily injury to a child. She has also been indicted […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Animal Services And CASA For Kids

Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can. Cecilia Gregg, 57, of Longview, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with eight counts of injury to a child. She has posted a collective bond of $45,000. She is the fourth person arrested in the case. Caddo Mounds Grass...
LONGVIEW, TX

