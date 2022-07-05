ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Teen Fatally Shoots Girl For Throwing Water On McDonald’s Employee

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 2 days ago

Two wrongs will never make a right decision, and that old saying couldn’t be more true in the instance of a fatal Chicago shooting where a 19-year-old man killed a 17-year-old girl after she purposefully threw water on a McDonald’s employee in Little Village.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As reported by The Chicago Sun-Times, Anthony Heredia told investigators that he was actually summoned to the McDonald’s at 4334 W. 26th St by employees following a prior altercation with the teen victim, Tierra Franklin. Heredia allegedly arrived to the restaurant and was told things were fine as Franklin ordered food inside with her family. It wasn’t until shortly afterwards where things went left, with prosecutors stating that Franklin went to the drive-thru window and threw a cup of water inside. Heredia reacted by pulling out a gun and firing at her twice.

More on this terrible teen tragedy below, via The Sun-Times:

“Franklin was struck in the back about 3 p.m. and taken to St. Anthony Hospital by her family, where she was pronounced dead, the Chicago police said.

Employees at the McDonald’s declined to talk with a reporter Sunday. A request for comment with a spokesman for the McDonald’s Corp. was not returned.

Family members told ABC7 Franklin was headed into her senior year at Curie High School and dreamed of becoming a lawyer.

After the shooting, a surveillance camera recorded Heredia returning to the parking lot and picking up a shell casing, and investigators later matched another shell casing recovered at the scene with a shell casing found in Heredia’s pocket when he was arrested a short time later, prosecutors said.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The 19-year-old gunman is being charged with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, and is currently being held without bail. Ironically enough, Heredia had been paroled for reckless discharge of a firearm as recently as this past March.

While her actions were uncalled for when it came to throwing the water, in no way does a teen deserve to die over a non-life-threatening situation. We pray for the family and loved ones of Tierra Franklin at this time.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

  • Illinois State Police Defend Granting Robert Crimo A Gun Permit Despite Highland Park Suspect’s Threats To ‘Kill Everyone’
  • Who Is Patriot Front And Why Are Folks Calling Them The ‘New Klan?’

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chicago Teen Fatally Shoots Girl For Throwing Water On McDonald’s Employee was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
ABC 7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, in south suburban Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in south suburban Glenwood Thursday night, Glenwood police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 11 p.m. near 192nd Street and University Avenue. Three male victims in their late teens were walking when police said...
GLENWOOD, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses on Wednesday morning

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with robbing five businesses in less than an hour on Chicago’s North Side yesterday morning. According to police reports and a CPD media statement, the teen was identified as the offender who robbed four 7-Eleven locations and crawled into a Dunkin’ drive-thru to steal the cash register.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Racial Discrimination#Murder#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#The Chicago Sun Times#The Sun Times#St Anthony Hospital#The Mcdonald S Corp#Curie High School
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person last week in Buffalo Grove. Ryan Bruce, 33, and Ryan Neises, 20, are each charged with attempted murder in the June 28 attack, Buffalo Grove police said. Bruce and Neises spotted someone they had a previous altercation with...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
myfox28columbus.com

Officials reviewing Highland Park shooting suspect's troubling online history

WASHINGTON (TND) — The 21-year-old suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park left a trail of online activity depicting or glorifying violence. It leaves many wondering why officials weren't made aware of it until after seven people were killed and dozens were injured at a Fourth of July parade.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot while riding in car in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded while riding in a car Thursday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle when gunfire broke out around 12:29 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said. He was dropped off...
WOODLAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Berwyn man charged with stealing merchandise from Chicago beauty stores

CHICAGO - A suburban man has been charged with stealing merchandise from Chicago beauty stores earlier this year. Jaheim Jackson, 20, of Berwyn, faces two felony counts of retail theft for merchandise over $300. Chicago police arrested Jackson Wednesday after they identified him as the person who entered beauty stores...
CHICAGO, IL
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy