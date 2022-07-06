ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laid-off Tesla workers file emergency plea, allege small severance pay

 2 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, July 5 (Reuters) - Two laid-off Tesla (TSLA.O) workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required.

As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges.

This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.

The two workers were among more than 500 workers laid off at Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in May and June.

"Employees who have lost their jobs are typically eager to get whatever additional pay that they can get and have no reason to know that they are entitled to more due to Tesla's violations of the WARN Act," the motion said.

"In short, Tesla hopes to buy off these class members' claims for pennies on the dollar."

Tesla did immediately reply to an email seeking comments.

The two former employees had also filed a lawsuit in June alleging Tesla violated the law by carrying out a "mass layoff" without providing the required 60-day notice. read more

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told top managers last month that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff by about 10%. read more

Later, the billionaire said the 10% cuts would apply only to salaried workers and that hourly staff numbers were still expected to grow. read more

Tesla has shuttered its office in San Mateo, California and laid off roughly 200 employees working on its Autopilot driver-assistant system there. Most of the laid-off people were hourly workers. read more

Tesla faces a series of hurdles ranging from production snags to rising inflation that may hit profits, Wall Street analysts said on Tuesday, as it reported a fall in deliveries for the first time in two years. read more

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Jack Gomez
1d ago

What Musk should have done is laid off no one. Instead, he should have reduced the pay of the 10% to minimum wage and watch them all quit. There is no law against that!!!

no1984
2d ago

how's the great resignation going.. how's working from home going. how's the union thing going. deserve to be fired

Tony Scott
2d ago

You are not guaranteed a severance package. He could have done Disney did, gave you a severance package only if you keep you mouth shut.

Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
Mashed

Why Walmart Is In Trouble With The US Government

Walmart isn't just a place to get your groceries; it also positions itself as a one-stop shop that offers auto care, health services, and other forms of assistance. The super retailer offers financial services — ones that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims aren't properly regulated. This week, the FTC sued Walmart "for allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters, who fleeced consumers out of hundreds of millions of dollars."
PERSONAL FINANCE
