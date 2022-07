A traffic accident killed a 37-year-old Lindale woman on July 4 when another vehicle struck hers and fled the scene. It happened about 2:00 am, about half a mile from Lindale. Troopers say Esperanza Guillen was southbound on CR4191 when the northbound driver of the other vehicle failed to give half of the roadway and struck Guillen. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation continues.

