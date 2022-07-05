ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoiding Amazon? The Best Deals From Wayfair, Dell, Nordstrom Happening Over Prime Day

By Taylor Galla
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is officially set for July 12 and 13. Dubbed “Christmas in July,” Prime Day is one of Amazon’s biggest shopping days of the year, with tens of thousands of deals on clothing, electronics, beauty products, home goods and more. While there are some killer Amazon Prime Day deals worth checking out, Amazon is not the only online retailer offering great discounts over the next week.

Plenty of your favorite e-tailer destinations are offering deals on fashion, tech, home goods, back-to-school supplies and more, and since we never want you to miss out on savings, we’ve rounded up all the best Prime Day alternatives to make bargain hunting a bit easier. Whether you’re avoiding the big “A,” are curious about other options or simply looking for something specific that Amazon might not have, here are the Prime Day alternative sales worth paying attention to this year.

1. Dell “Black Friday in July” Sale

Dell is offering steep discounts up to $500 on many of their PCs, gaming laptops and accessories as part of their “Black Friday in July” savings event, a worthy Prime Day opponent if we’ve ever seen one. Right now, you can save up to 40% off Ryzen gaming laptops , $200 off gaming desktop computers , and more.

We found an Arozzi Verona Pro V2 gaming chair for $150 off as well as an Arozzi gaming desk for $150 off . Alienware is also offering top-rated gaming keyboards and gaming mouses for 30% off on Dell’s website.

Read More: The Best Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f79A6_0gVpuOkZ00

2. Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, a major savings event, is starting before Prime Day on July 6th, making it a great Prime Day alternative for fashion deals. We’ve got all the details on the event here , including how long it lasts and how to become a member for access to early bird discounts.

Nordstrom has already dropped many early deals for the event, and created a digital catalog where you can browse for deals on menswear, beauty, shoes, outerwear and more.

Some of our highlights so far? $60 off Ted Baker shirts for men, a Levi’s bomber jacket for less than $100 and $75 off Vince chinos .

Read More: The Best Prime Day Fashion Deals of 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQ4Mt_0gVpuOkZ00

3. Wayfair Warehouse Cleanout Sale

Wayfair is almost always offering discounts on their affordable, chic furniture. But right now you can save even more during their Warehouse Cleanout sale, on some of their most popular categories including bedroom furniture, office furniture, kitchen, children’s rooms and more.

We’ve got our eye on their bookshelves, available for 60% off , their duvet cover sets discounted 30% and this convertible sofa that’s great for small apartments, and available for 53% off .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLcQS_0gVpuOkZ00

