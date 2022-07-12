ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Subway giving away free subs to celebrate new menu, ordering style

By Matt Adams, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rus0X_0gVprAV200

( WXIN /WTTV ) – Subway has organized a massive sandwich giveaway to celebrate its new menu and ordering system.

The chain named 12 sandwiches to its new “Subway Series” as it looks to streamline its offerings.

Sandwiches will now be divided into one of four categories (Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken and Clubs) with three sandwiches each. Subway said all 12 sandwiches are new to the menu, but some are effectively replacing current options. “The Boss,” for example, is a reworked Meatball Marinara.

Taco Bell unveils Big Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap Supreme

Subway said it tested hundreds of recipes before selecting the final 12 sandwiches.

The point is to reduce wait times for customers. Subway customers typically get in line and watch as employees make their sandwiches and add items along the way in response to customer requests. The “Subway Series” offerings are meant to be enjoyed as-is with pre-determined ingredients.

Customers can still customize their sandwiches, the company noted.

“While guests are still able to order their go-to customized classic, Subway is encouraging fans across America to try the best sandwich they’ve never created,” according to a news release.

New restaurants in Cleveland

The chain is calling this the “most significant menu update” in its nearly 60 years.

The new menu includes a revamped ordering system in which guests will say a sandwich number or name and inform workers whether they want the six-inch or footlong version.

The “Subway Series” sandwiches and numbers are as follows:

Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw, #3 The Monster

Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss

Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic, #9 The Champ

Clubs: #10 All-American Club, #11 Subway Club, #12 Turkey Cali Club

Subway-Series-Menu Download

Subway customers will have the chance to sample a free sandwich on July 12. The company will give away up to 1 million six-inch subs between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at participating locations.

Customers can pick from one of the 12 Subway Series sandwiches.

The menu shakeup comes a year after Subway decided to revamp the menu as party of the “Eat Fresh Refresh” campaign. The company has also endured waves of publicity centered on legal attempts to prove that Subway’s tuna sandwich is actually devoid of tuna.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 90

Guest
3d ago

I’m done with Subway. Too expensive. I ordered 2 sandwiches and I was leaving them the tip. I thought they made a mistake. Nope! That was 7 months ago. I used to go weekly. Done. I haven’t been back.

Reply(2)
7
Les Malicek
3d ago

if they are following the rest of the restaurants you get 90% bread and 10% meat... anyone else taking note of this ?

Reply(2)
8
Susie Lawrence
3d ago

The Subway in Andover, Ohio won't do specials or take cpns I doubt they will giveaway a sandwich!!!

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNX 1070 News Radio

Subway is giving away 1M free subs: how to get one

Clear your lunch plans for July 12 -- Subway is holding a massive sandwich giveaway to celebrate new changes at restaurants across the country. For the first time in Subway's nearly 60-year history, the restaurant is significantly changing its menu and streamlining its ordering system to make things easier for guests.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu's Newest Sandwiches Are Surprisingly Different

If you're the type of person who prefers a classic cheeseburger, fries, and a soda when you have a craving for a satisfying fast-food lunch, you're probably a McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report fan. The chain has long cultivated its all-American image to great success, catering to folks...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway Series#Taco Bell#Food Drink#Chicken#Crunchwrap Supreme Subway
Mashed

Wendy's Drive-Thru Employees Hate It When You Do This

All hail the fast-food drive-thru. Some days, it's where we get our coffee in the morning, our lunch while on a break at midday, and our pre-supper snack for the commute home. If time is super tight and you're in a major rush, you might want to hit up KFC and its fast lane. The fried chicken empire came out ahead of nine other fast-food outlets in the drive-thru wait time department, averaging 283.3 seconds — or just over four-and-a-half minutes — according to a study by SeeLevel HX. It could be argued that Chick-fil-A is worth waiting for, but the fried chicken giant came in last of the 10 fast-food brands surveyed (488.8 seconds, or just over eight minutes — ouch). McDonald's, the most popular fast-food chain in the country (per QSR Magazine) came in sixth (349.3 seconds) and Wendy's showed up at eighth (358.7 seconds).
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back $1 Menu Item Just in Time for Summer

McDonald's is showing it is feeling in the summer spirit just a bit with the return of a cheap treat to keep cool. This is only north of the border in Canada at the moment, but McDonald's is potentially expanding the return of the $1 vanilla soft serve cone to the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The McDonald's Secret Menu Item That May Be Better Than A Shamrock Shake

McDonald's fans anticipate the return of the Shamrock Shake every year. Despite the fact that it's essentially a McDonald's vanilla shake with green food coloring and mint flavoring, according to Chocolate Moosey, the seasonal treat has become a fan-favorite. Their simplicity hasn't hurt their popularity, but some diners still might like to try a new twist on the dairy delight.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How To Order A BLT From The Wendy's Secret Menu

A BLT has three key ingredients: bacon, lettuce, and tomato. You can toast the bread, microwave the bacon instead of frying it, or use imported heirloom tomatoes — no matter how you make it, if you have bacon, lettuce, and tomato, it's a BLT at heart. While BLTs could...
RESTAURANTS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy