Traffic blocked for miles on I-90 from semi after storm

The City of Sioux Falls is advising no travel in Sioux Falls as the severe thunderstorm has caused damage to power lines all over the city. As of 5:501 pm, 24,355 households in Sioux Falls are without power. Worst Parking Lots in Sioux Falls Metro. Let's face it, some of...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue wants you to know that when you close your bedroom door before going to sleep, you increase your chances of survival should a fire start in your home. The Fire Safety Research Institute researchers found that closed-door rooms during a...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Like many of you, Midwest Communication Radio’s Sue Martens was trying to get home as Tuesday’s storm blew through Sioux Falls. Here’s Sue’s journal of her harrowing trip. Just drove home from the radio station, and here are some observations:
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are closing down Fleege’s bridge to carry out an inspection. Yankton County Highway will be closing Fleege’s bridge on July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for inspection. This will be a total closure, so officials ask drivers to please plan accordingly and use an alternate route during that time frame.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The wind reports from yesterday severe weather were enough to classify the storm as a derecho, according to the National Weather Service. While the storm wasn’t accompanied by the wall of dust like the May storm, it produce damage from straight line winds that reached speeds of 99 mph near Huron and Howard. The Sioux Falls airport saw a top speed of 80 mph.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is planning over a dozen sobriety checkpoints this month as part of an effort to cut back on drunk driving. Highway Patrol troopers will conduct 15 sobriety checkpoints in 14 different counties, officials say. July...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through the region Tuesday. Power outages have been a concern for many people, too. Lacey Figland of Sioux Falls had a massive branch in her front lawn Tuesday night. “Our power had...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While the National Weather Service has not issued any severe thunderstorm watches or warnings–yet–for Wednesday, that is a possibility later in the day. They have issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of the KELO Radio listening area:. “Although risk is low,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — In South Dakota, to complete all local calls, you will need to dial the 605 area code + telephone number. This applies to all calls within the 605 area code that are currently dialed with seven digits. The change is to help implement the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you live in the country or in town we all have seen cute little bunnies roaming around, but in one Sioux falls neighborhood, cute is not the word that comes to mind. It looks like something out of a movie. This poor Cottontail’s...
SALEM, S.D. The newer part of the armory roof in Salem, South Dakota, is spread across the football field today. McCook County Emergency Manager Brad Stiefvater says it’s a secondary roof that had been built over the top of the original. He said Salem was the hardest hit community...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A line of powerful thunderstorms, dubbed a derecho by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), barreled across parts of the northern tier of the United States on Tuesday, leaving thousands without power, causing extensive damage and leaving at least four injured. In total, the SPC...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings for much of the KELO Radio listening area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for the Huron, Mitchell, and Chamberlain areas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Pruning your trees is essential to keeping them protected from storms, and property protected from debris. This is especially true given the severe weather that has plagued the Sioux Falls area recently. According to americanarborist.net, pruning your trees removes dead and weak branches, abd...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. In 2016, KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in South Dakota’s prison system when correctional officers came forward after being injured or leaving the job out of frustration. The turnover among prison staff was running between 30 and 50 percent depending on the facility at the time.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands are without power in central and eastern South Dakota. In Sioux Falls, Xcel Energy is reporting 31 outages impacting more than 20,000 customers. The number has climbed as high as 19,000 as heavy winds continued to impact the area. A powerful line of...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Nearly 5,000 Xcel Energy customers remain without power in the Sioux Falls area as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. That’s according to the company’s outage map. Communities still experiencing outages include Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, Salem, Crooks, Garretson, Lennox, Chancellor, Montrose, Canistota, Bridgewater,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through eastern South Dakota. Strong wind blew down trees and left thousands of people without power. Lecon Terry was on his way home as the storm rolled in.
A major eastside highway in Sioux Falls will be closed to thru traffic beginning next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says beginning Monday (July 11), State Highway 42/Arrowhead Parkway will be closed to traffic from Veterans Parkway to East 26th Street. This will allow for the completion of...
