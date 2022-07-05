ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Traffic blocked for miles on I-90 from semi after storm

By Todd Epp
q957.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A disabled semi-tractor trailer was clogging...

q957.com

q957.com

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says always Close before you Doze.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue wants you to know that when you close your bedroom door before going to sleep, you increase your chances of survival should a fire start in your home. The Fire Safety Research Institute researchers found that closed-door rooms during a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

First Person: A wild trip home from work during the storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Like many of you, Midwest Communication Radio’s Sue Martens was trying to get home as Tuesday’s storm blew through Sioux Falls. Here’s Sue’s journal of her harrowing trip. Just drove home from the radio station, and here are some observations:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Yankton Fleege’s bridge scheduled for temporary closure on July 13

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are closing down Fleege’s bridge to carry out an inspection. Yankton County Highway will be closing Fleege’s bridge on July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for inspection. This will be a total closure, so officials ask drivers to please plan accordingly and use an alternate route during that time frame.
YANKTON, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
q957.com

Another derecho leaves thousands with no power; City of Sioux Falls opens debris drop-off site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The wind reports from yesterday severe weather were enough to classify the storm as a derecho, according to the National Weather Service. While the storm wasn’t accompanied by the wall of dust like the May storm, it produce damage from straight line winds that reached speeds of 99 mph near Huron and Howard. The Sioux Falls airport saw a top speed of 80 mph.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Highway Patrol planning 15 sobriety checkpoints in July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is planning over a dozen sobriety checkpoints this month as part of an effort to cut back on drunk driving. Highway Patrol troopers will conduct 15 sobriety checkpoints in 14 different counties, officials say. July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KELOLAND TV

Man signs papers to buy home, sees yard pummeled by weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through the region Tuesday. Power outages have been a concern for many people, too. Lacey Figland of Sioux Falls had a massive branch in her front lawn Tuesday night. “Our power had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Weather Round 2 coming?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While the National Weather Service has not issued any severe thunderstorm watches or warnings–yet–for Wednesday, that is a possibility later in the day. They have issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of the KELO Radio listening area:. “Although risk is low,...
KELOLAND TV

Monster bunny roams Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you live in the country or in town we all have seen cute little bunnies roaming around, but in one Sioux falls neighborhood, cute is not the word that comes to mind. It looks like something out of a movie. This poor Cottontail’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Salem, South Dakota picking up the pieces from storm damage (Audio)

SALEM, S.D. The newer part of the armory roof in Salem, South Dakota, is spread across the football field today. McCook County Emergency Manager Brad Stiefvater says it’s a secondary roof that had been built over the top of the original. He said Salem was the hardest hit community...
SALEM, SD
q957.com

Derecho barrels through northern Plains, Midwest injuring at least four

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A line of powerful thunderstorms, dubbed a derecho by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), barreled across parts of the northern tier of the United States on Tuesday, leaving thousands without power, causing extensive damage and leaving at least four injured. In total, the SPC...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Pruning trees prevents storm damage.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Pruning your trees is essential to keeping them protected from storms, and property protected from debris. This is especially true given the severe weather that has plagued the Sioux Falls area recently. According to americanarborist.net, pruning your trees removes dead and weak branches, abd...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Correctional officers; fatal crash; nursing homes close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. In 2016, KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in South Dakota’s prison system when correctional officers came forward after being injured or leaving the job out of frustration. The turnover among prison staff was running between 30 and 50 percent depending on the facility at the time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Storms causing power outages as it leaves damage path

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands are without power in central and eastern South Dakota. In Sioux Falls, Xcel Energy is reporting 31 outages impacting more than 20,000 customers. The number has climbed as high as 19,000 as heavy winds continued to impact the area. A powerful line of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm cleanup; Murder charges following drowning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through eastern South Dakota. Strong wind blew down trees and left thousands of people without power. Lecon Terry was on his way home as the storm rolled in.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Arrowhead Parkway Closure Coming to Sioux Falls

A major eastside highway in Sioux Falls will be closed to thru traffic beginning next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says beginning Monday (July 11), State Highway 42/Arrowhead Parkway will be closed to traffic from Veterans Parkway to East 26th Street. This will allow for the completion of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

