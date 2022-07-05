VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s AEW Dark + ‘Road To’ Dynamite In Rochester

July 6th, 2022 | Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. AEW TNT Championship Street Fight: Scorpio Sky [c] (63-17) vs. Wardlow (53-8) I still find it weird that Wardlow was like, “I don’t want the interim World Title” because that basically made the title feel lesser than. Sky had Ethan Page and several Top Team folks with him. Wardlow got Goldberg like slow chants. He dominated early but then Sky got some help outside and managed to swing the momentum a bit heading into the commercial break. Returning, Wardlow hit one of the prettiest Swanton Bombs you will ever see. That shit was clean. Wardlow fought off the goons outside and took down the straps. TITS OUT WARDLOW IS THE BEST WARDLOW. Powerbomb Symphony followed and we had a new champion after 8:29. They barely used the stipulation and that’s okay. This wasn’t some bitter, personal feud. It also wasn’t a great match but again, it was more about just getting the title onto Wardlow which was the right mow. Now just make the belt mean something again. [**½]

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO