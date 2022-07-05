ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s AEW Dark + ‘Road To’ Dynamite In Rochester

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be taking place from Rochester, New York. As usual, the company has posted its “Road To” video that previews both Dynamite and Rampage. You can check that...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: WWE Announces Major Decision On Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee is just about everywhere these days between his podcast, appearances on various sports networks and sponsorship ventures. But what's his situation with WWE looking like moving forward?. Apparently, things are so good that the entertainment company wants him around for a while. On Thursday, WWE announced that is...
NFL
PWMania

News on Chris Jericho and the Ruby Soho Attack Segment on AEW Dynamite

In a backstage segment from this week’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho gave Tay Conti the go-ahead to attack Ruby Soho and break her arm. As seen in the video down below, Tony Schiavone was interviewing Eddie Kingston in the ring while he was expressing his desire to still taste Chris Jericho’s blood. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Conti, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard) then appeared on the big screen with Jericho. Soho was being forced to stand near an open back door on a white SUV.
WWE
411mania.com

Colt Cabana Was Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From AEW, Talent Spoke Up For Him

Colt Cabana is still signed to AEW, but a new report says he was expected to be cut before several roster members spoke up for him. Fightful Select reports that there was a “bit of an uproar” backstage in the company over the notion that Cabana’s AEW deal was not set to be renewed as far back as March, something that several members of the roster said they heard word of several months ago.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Dynamite Results – July 6, 2022

We’re back to the normal show this week and that could mean more than a few things. In this case it means that we are going to be seeing Jon Moxley defend the Interim World Title against Brody King, which should be a heck of a fight. Other than that, it is time to build towards Ring Of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor later this month. Let’s get to it.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Livestream Interview With The Undertaker

Fans will get the chance to hear a rare live interview with The Undertaker this weekend, as he prepares to promote his upcoming A&E shows ‘Biography: WWE Legends’ and ‘WWE Rivals.’. WWE on A&E’s Twitter account announced the news, stating: “THE UNDERTAKEOVER IS UPON US! Sit down...
WWE
PWMania

Four Matches Revealed for This Week’s AEW Rampage

Following this week’s edition of Dynamite, four matchups have been announced for this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. There will be matches featuring Konosuke Takeshita and Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy and Tony Nese, and others. Full Rampage spoilers are available by clicking here. You can check out...
WWE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.6.22

July 6th, 2022 | Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. AEW TNT Championship Street Fight: Scorpio Sky [c] (63-17) vs. Wardlow (53-8) I still find it weird that Wardlow was like, “I don’t want the interim World Title” because that basically made the title feel lesser than. Sky had Ethan Page and several Top Team folks with him. Wardlow got Goldberg like slow chants. He dominated early but then Sky got some help outside and managed to swing the momentum a bit heading into the commercial break. Returning, Wardlow hit one of the prettiest Swanton Bombs you will ever see. That shit was clean. Wardlow fought off the goons outside and took down the straps. TITS OUT WARDLOW IS THE BEST WARDLOW. Powerbomb Symphony followed and we had a new champion after 8:29. They barely used the stipulation and that’s okay. This wasn’t some bitter, personal feud. It also wasn’t a great match but again, it was more about just getting the title onto Wardlow which was the right mow. Now just make the belt mean something again. [**½]
ROCHESTER, NY
wrestlinginc.com

First ROH Death Before Dishonor Matches Revealed On AEW Dynamite

As noted, Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor is heading back to pay-per-view on July 23 when the company presents their Death Before Dishonor event at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Up until now, fans were left to speculate on what matches will be taking place during the show,...
LOWELL, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Avalon
Person
Ryan Nemeth
Person
Jay Lethal
Person
Barrett Brown
PWMania

Backstage News on Colt Cabana’s Status, AEW Stars Reportedly “Go To Bat” for Him

AEW reportedly planned to release Colt Cabana until wrestlers fought for him. As The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported back in late May, there have been rumors within AEW that Cabana’s absence was connected to his ex-best friend, AEW World Champion CM Punk. When Cabana signed a new AEW deal, which was encouraged by AEW Executive Vice Presidents and the current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, The Observer reported that he was slated for the new ROH brand. The fact that Cabana worked ROH Supercard of Honor XV but had missed all of the AEW tapings after signing his new deal was also mentioned at the time.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Video Captures Michael Cole and Pat McAfee’s Reaction at MITB, The Bella Twins Biography Preview, Bianca Belair Shares Video on Fenty Beauty Products

– WWE released a clip capturing Michael Cole and Pat McAfee’s reactions to Liv Morgan cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at last Saturday’s event:. – A&E released a new preview clip for The Bella Twins’ episode of Biography: WWE Legends. The new season debuts on Sunday, July 10 with The Undertaker episode. Yon can check out the new preview for The Bella Twins episode below:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Title Change On Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Not only did Wardlow receive new theme music this evening, but Mr. Mayhem is also moving forward in the company with his first Championship Title. Wardlow managed to defeat Scorpio Sky in the opening contest of the show to become the brand new TNT Champion. The match didn’t last too...
WWE
Yardbarker

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs added to Ric Flair's Last Match event

A new tag team match has been announced for Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match. In a bout announced on Wednesday evening, The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) will face The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich) of MLW. Eight matches have now been...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Aew Dark#Bear Country
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Heel Turn Taking Place On AEW Rampage

Now that this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has come and gone fans are looking ahead to Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. This week’s episode features a tag team match that will see ROH World Champion Johnathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty take on the Gates of Agony (with Tully Blanchard).
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On The Current WWE NXT Creative Team

NXT has given new names to superstars, changed up its look, and changed up its roster, but it seems the creative team is staying relatively steady. “PWInsider” is reporting that Bruce Prichard and Shawn Michaels are still at the head of creative for “WWE NXT 2.0.” Both men have been longtime heads of the developmental program’s creative direction, with Michaels even dating back to NXT’s “black & gold” era.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

ROH World Champion, Orange Cassidy Vs. Tony Nese, & More Set For 7/8 AEW Rampage

Following tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite“, we have a clear picture of what this Friday’s AEW “Rampage” card will look like. For starters, it has been confirmed that the ROH World Champion will indeed still be appearing on the show when he teams with Lee Moriarty to take on The Gates of Agony with Tully Blanchard. The two sides have been feuding ever since ROH SuperCard of Honor this past April, and seeing as recent reports indicate Brian Cage will challenge Gresham for the ROH Championship at Death Before Dishonor later this month, this tag team is a perfect opportunity to amp up the rivalry.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
Yardbarker

Mojo Rawley News

Mojo Rawley announces free meet & greet following WES cancelation. Mojo Rawley announced on social media a free meet & greet for those who bought a ticket for the now canceled Wrestling Entertainment Series event. On social media, Rawley, now going under his given name Dean Muhtadi, wrote that those who had a ticket to the show will get in for free.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Triple H’s Return To WWE Performance Center Might Not Mean Much

It might be a little while. There have been all kinds of changes taking place as of late in WWE, with some of those taking place behind the scenes. Those changes have caused various changes to take place in front of the camera as well. Some of the changes might not have taken effect just yet though, and that seems to be the case with one of the more interesting ones.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Preview (7/6): Moxley Defends AEW Interim Title, Street Fight For TNT Title

Two title matches are on tap for tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite”. The Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley will defend the AEW Interim World Championship against House of Black’s Brody King. King earned the title shot by winning the double-ring, 20-man Royal Rampage match on this past Friday’s episode of “Rampage”.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Preview (7/5): Breakker Vs. Grimes, Hayes Vs. Waller

WWE presents a special The Great American Bash episode of “NXT” tonight, with four title matches on the card. The main event will see Bron Breakker defend the NXT Championship against Cameron Grimes. Grimes issued the challenge to Breakker for a title match shortly after Grimes lost the North American Championship.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy