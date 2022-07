It's been nearly six months since Mary Elizabeth Isbell was reported missing and almost eight since she was last seen, but investigators haven't given up on their search. Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright, who usually goes by "Beth," was reported missing in January to the Hartselle Police Department. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office echoed the police department's call for public help, as Isbell had ties to both areas.

