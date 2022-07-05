ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise State lands 6-5 TE Oliver Fisher, its 10th commitment in the '23 class

By By JORDAN KAYE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIysW_0gVpl33600

Boise State’s pitch to Oliver Miller began while he was still outside.

There to open the door to the Broncos’ football complex was BSU coach Andy Avalos, the program’s figurehead inviting Miller and his family to the unofficial visit. Then in the lobby, the entire BSU coaching staff stood and cheered for the Sherwood, Oregon, native.

“Just from the beginning, it just felt different,” said Miller. “Just the vibe I was getting from (Boise State), it just felt like home.”

Making the gesture even more unique: At that point, Fisher didn’t even have an offer from the Broncos. Heck, they didn’t even offer the 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end on his visit.

“Their recruiting process is really slow,” Fisher said. “They take a lot of time and pride — especially pride — in the guys they recruit and especially the guys they offer.”

Boise State just offered Fisher on Friday — and it took him just a few hours to tell the coaches he wanted to be a Bronco.

For Fisher, who also held offers from Idaho, Eastern Washington and Portland State, it wasn’t a tough decision. There was no need to wait months and drag out his recruitment. Boise State showed it wanted Fisher and told him exactly how he’d fit in the blue in orange.

During his visit, Fisher sat down with BSU offensive coordinator Tim Plough and tight ends coach Nate Potter for a two-hour (!) film session.

“At first, we watched some of their film over the past few years, watching what their tight ends have done,” Fisher said. “Then showing what I can do for them. (The coaches went) through my film and said like, ‘Oh this — that’s what we like to see and what we want you to do in our offense.’

“In my opinion, I’m one of the more agile tight ends in the country, just from playing basketball my entire life.”

Fisher is Boise State’s 10th commitment in the class of 2023 and the second tight end pledge, joining 6-4 Cayden Dawson from San Diego.

What’s been interesting about BSU’s class is how unknown some of their pledges have been. Half of the Broncos’ class isn’t ranked in the 247 Sports composite, which is a compilation of ratings from major recruiting services. One commit — wide receiver Jackson Grier — doesn’t even have a picture.

But Boise State trusts its evaluations and relationships enough to not worry much about star ratings. And, in Fisher’s case, the obscurity makes sense. The Sherwood High tight end has just one year of film.

“My sophomore year, I didn’t make varsity. I kind of rode the bench, which sucked,” Fisher said. “It made me go to extents I never thought I’d go to. I worked my absolute (butt) off the last couple of years.

“It’s definitely paid off.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVB

Boise State football: The rash of realignment angles

It’s all about controlling the controllables for Boise State right now, and there’s a lot that’s out of the Broncos’ control on the realignment carousel. With Dennis Dodd’s report Tuesday that the Big 12 “is in deep discussions to add up to six Pac-12 teams,” the Pac-12 would have four teams left and would probably fold before adding, say, six Mountain West teams. In this worst-case scenario, you could see Oregon State and Washington State moving to the Mountain West (if their state legislatures allow it) and the door closing on any more Group of 5 teams getting into the Power 5. Who knows what Cal and Stanford would do. Boise State would have to look at the bright side in what could be a 14-team Mountain West: the Beavers and the Cougars as conference rivals.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Local
Idaho Basketball
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Basketball
State
Washington State
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
MIX 106

Don’t Be “That” Person: Annoying Habits Boise River Floaters Hate

If you've lived in or around Idaho's beautiful Treasure Valley for a season or two, you've likely achieved the benchmark of your first float down the Boise River. An experience unlike any other, floating the river is hands-down one of our coolest summer season traditions. And just in case you didn't know, we'll never miss a chance to tell visitors and cherry transplants all about it!
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Potter
Person
Oliver Miller
mcmillanpublications.com

UNION PACIFIC'S IDAHO MAIN LINE - Part 1: HUNTINGTON SUB

Etching a course through Southern Idaho and along its western border with Oregon, the Snake River provides a natural route for Union Pacific trains heading to and from the Pacific Northwest. This is the route of the Oregon Short Line, and trains have been rolling through this wild and scenic country since 1884.
NAMPA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland State#Broncos#American Football#College Football#Boise State#Bsu
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Famous Family TV Home For Sale Just Seven Hours From Boise

You know about the Roloff family if you've watched any show on the TLC Network over the past twenty years. They are the subject of the groundbreaking reality show, "Little People, Big World." When the show launched in 2006, there was nothing like it. Never had a family like the Roloffs been featured on television, showing the struggles and triumphs that families with dwarfism deal with daily. Both parents and one of their children have dwarfism, while the other children do not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Southern Idaho man Gets 40 years in Prison for Murder of Active-Duty Marine

A Nampa man was sentenced to serve up to four decades in prison for the 2020 murder of an active-duty Marine. Devon Arnold, 22, must serve 15 years of his 40-year sentence before he's eligible for parole, Ada County District Judge Patrick Miller ruled Friday. Arnold pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Medical experts discuss challenges, solutions to health care worker shortage

BOISE — A 12-year-old boy spent over 90 days in an Idaho emergency room. Though the boy had recovered medically, he required additional behavioral health services that proved difficult to find due to health care worker shortages, said Dave Jeppesen, director of the department of Idaho Health and Welfare, at a summit of Idaho health care professionals at Boise State University on Tuesday morning. The event was organized by Idaho Business for Education.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy