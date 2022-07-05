Boise State lands 6-5 TE Oliver Fisher, its 10th commitment in the '23 class

Boise State’s pitch to Oliver Miller began while he was still outside.

There to open the door to the Broncos’ football complex was BSU coach Andy Avalos, the program’s figurehead inviting Miller and his family to the unofficial visit. Then in the lobby, the entire BSU coaching staff stood and cheered for the Sherwood, Oregon, native.

“Just from the beginning, it just felt different,” said Miller. “Just the vibe I was getting from (Boise State), it just felt like home.”

Making the gesture even more unique: At that point, Fisher didn’t even have an offer from the Broncos. Heck, they didn’t even offer the 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end on his visit.

“Their recruiting process is really slow,” Fisher said. “They take a lot of time and pride — especially pride — in the guys they recruit and especially the guys they offer.”

Boise State just offered Fisher on Friday — and it took him just a few hours to tell the coaches he wanted to be a Bronco.

For Fisher, who also held offers from Idaho, Eastern Washington and Portland State, it wasn’t a tough decision. There was no need to wait months and drag out his recruitment. Boise State showed it wanted Fisher and told him exactly how he’d fit in the blue in orange.

During his visit, Fisher sat down with BSU offensive coordinator Tim Plough and tight ends coach Nate Potter for a two-hour (!) film session.

“At first, we watched some of their film over the past few years, watching what their tight ends have done,” Fisher said. “Then showing what I can do for them. (The coaches went) through my film and said like, ‘Oh this — that’s what we like to see and what we want you to do in our offense.’

“In my opinion, I’m one of the more agile tight ends in the country, just from playing basketball my entire life.”

Fisher is Boise State’s 10th commitment in the class of 2023 and the second tight end pledge, joining 6-4 Cayden Dawson from San Diego.

What’s been interesting about BSU’s class is how unknown some of their pledges have been. Half of the Broncos’ class isn’t ranked in the 247 Sports composite, which is a compilation of ratings from major recruiting services. One commit — wide receiver Jackson Grier — doesn’t even have a picture.

But Boise State trusts its evaluations and relationships enough to not worry much about star ratings. And, in Fisher’s case, the obscurity makes sense. The Sherwood High tight end has just one year of film.

“My sophomore year, I didn’t make varsity. I kind of rode the bench, which sucked,” Fisher said. “It made me go to extents I never thought I’d go to. I worked my absolute (butt) off the last couple of years.

“It’s definitely paid off.”