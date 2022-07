LAS VEGAS — Rockets rookie Tari Eason wanted to make a solid first impression in front of his head coach Stephen Silas, who was sitting on the sidelines to watch Houston take on Orlando in the first game of the 2022 NBA summer league. Before teammates Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, KJ Martin, Alperen Sengun, and more could get settled in their seats, Eason made them stand right back to their feet.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO