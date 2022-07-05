Champaign Biaggi's to get major remodel

CHAMPAIGN — Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano in Champaign, now the oldest location in the chain, is going to get a whole new look.

The restaurant will close for three weeks for interior remodeling, starting July 17, Managing Partner Cassidy Hoke said.

The restaurant aims to reopen Aug. 6.

The revamp will change the interior’s color palate and will include new tile flooring, lighting and tables, Hoke said.

The restrooms will be gutted and redone, and there will also be a new bar and carry-out pickup area, she said.

The project also will include removal of a wall with a fireplace, as well as the transformation of a private dining area into a semi-private area, Hoke said.

And a smaller area for private parties will have one large new table instead of smaller tables pushed together.

The restaurant will end up with about the same capacity, but more of the seating will be available in booths, she said.

“People really enjoy booths,” Hoke said.

With new tables and chairs on the way, plans are to end the use of table linens, she said.

The old furniture is being donated.

While not a lot will change in the kitchen, Hoke said the amount of work being done would have made it impractical to remain open for carry-out during the construction period.

The Champaign Biaggi’s at 2235 S. Neil St. opened in 1999, the second location in what is now a chain of 17 Biaggi’s restaurants.

The first location to open, also in 1999, was in Bloomington, but it moved to a new building at 3010 E. Empire St. in 2020.

Hoke said the new look of the Champaign Biaggi’s will be similar to Bloomington’s.

Biaggi’s current 17 locations are in Illinois, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.