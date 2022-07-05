Heat-related changes at fair

This video shows a crew from Belt Construction digging a channel at the upper end of Old City Lake to provide a direct connection from Crooked Creek to the main lake. This will allow a larger quantity of water from the upper part of Crooked Creek to run into the lake. It will also allow bulk water that will be hauled to a drop site upstream to more easily flow into the lake. They anticipate completing the channel sometime Wednesday to allow P&H Farms to start an additional bulk water hauling effort.

2 DAYS AGO