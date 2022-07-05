ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

Heat-related changes at fair

wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcCracken County Fair makes changes to battle extreme heat. The McCracken...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

wpsdlocal6.com

Rolling Hills Invitational to begin this weekend

PADUCAH, Ky. - One of the best golf traditions in western Kentucky returns this weekend. It's the 66th year of the annual Rolling Hills Invitational, and organizers are expecting a big field this weekend in Paducah. Preparations have been underway this week at Rolling Hills Country Club in preparation for the event.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Relief finally on the way for residents in the Anna Vista High Rise

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Relief is finally on the way for residents in the Anna Vista High Rise. Residents in the high rise say their air conditioning has been out since Monday, July 4. The thermostat inside one apartment on the 6th floor Thursday afternoon was around 85 degrees before...
ANNA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

West Kentucky hospital warns of increase in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases

MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is warning the public about a recent increase in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases in the area. The hospital says it has seen 27 cases of the tick-borne illness over the past couple of months. Without treatment, the bacterial infection can cause serious damage to a patient's organs, including the kidneys and heart.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
County
Mccracken County, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Five-leg roundabout chosen for Five Points

MURRAY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Wednesday that it has selected the five-leg roundabout, identified as Alternative 2, for improvements to the Five Points intersection. For the improvements to North 16th Street from Five Points to the KY 121 intersection, Alternative 2 was also selected. According to...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Upcoming side-road closures planned off of Blandville road

PADUCAH — The Paducah Department of Transportation announced a series of temporary side-road closures along U.S. 62/ Blandville Road, starting on Monday July 11. North Gum Springs Road will close for approximately two weeks as crews reconstruct the intersection with U.S. 62. The expected reopening date is July 26,...
PADUCAH, KY
#County Fairs#The Mccracken County Fair
Marshall County Daily

Murray-Calloway County Hospital sees spike in Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever cases

– Murray-Calloway County Hospital has seen a spike in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases during the last couple of months with a total of 27 cases. “It is considered a reportable illness in KY, which is why we keep up with it so closely as well as the problems it can cause patients if not treated,” said Kathy Howard, LPN/Infection Prevention Nurse.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Crews dig channel at Old City Lake in Marion, Ky.

This video shows a crew from Belt Construction digging a channel at the upper end of Old City Lake to provide a direct connection from Crooked Creek to the main lake. This will allow a larger quantity of water from the upper part of Crooked Creek to run into the lake. It will also allow bulk water that will be hauled to a drop site upstream to more easily flow into the lake. They anticipate completing the channel sometime Wednesday to allow P&H Farms to start an additional bulk water hauling effort.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 7, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on work to address the water shortage in the city of Marion, efforts to ease the burden of rising costs for Kentuckians, the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, Christmas in July events for families impacted by December tornadoes, the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan and COVID-19. He also paid tribute to the three Floyd County officers and a K-9 who lost their lives in service to their community last week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

City of Marion issues boil water advisory, effective immediately

MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, has officially issued a boil water advisory for Marion water customers. In a news release sent Thursday, Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford asks community members to use bottled water for cooking and drinking until further notice. "This reinforces the importance of...
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Hospital serving patients amid water crisis

Marion hospital and nursing home continue to provide uninterrupted care to patients as water supply dwindles. Bright explained Crittenden Community Hospital is one of the city's biggest users of water. "We use about 12,000 gallons a day," said Bright. "So being on county water is going to be a relief for us as well as the city."
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Preferred Alternatives Chosen for Murray Five Points Intersection and North 16th Street Widening

MURRAY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced they have selected the preferred alternatives for road improvements along the northwest edge of the Murray State University Campus. According to the release, the enhancements are designed to improve safety, reduce congestion, and add pedestrian and bicycle-friendly features at the intersection...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Super Shredder coming to Marion, Illinois, on Thursday

MARION, IL — Do you have documents you need to shred? The next Super Shredder event will be held Thursday, July 7, in Marion, Illinois. This Super Shredder Thursday will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — or until the trucks are full — at the SIU Credit Union at 2809 Outer Drive in Marion.
MARION, IL

Comments / 0

