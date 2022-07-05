Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Takes Big Step Towards Return
By Brook Smith
Dodgers Nation
3 days ago
If it seems like it has been forever since Blake Treinen has been in a game, it’s because it basically has. The Dodgers reliever has not pitched in a game since April 14th when he shut down the Reds for an inning. But a small shoulder issue grew into something much...
The Dodgers look tired coming into Colorado this week. After a hard-fought series with the Braves over the weekend and a late flight into the Mile High City, the team just looks flat. That happened again on Tuesday night with Clayton Kershaw on the mound. Kersh got dinged with 6...
The Dodgers find themselves in a really odd place right now. They have injuries piling up, but they also expect guys back between now and the end of the year. But will that stop then from making trades? We’ll be finding out the answer to that very soon. But...
The Dodgers lost a lineup linchpin on Tuesday. Prior to first pitch against the Colorado Rockies, the team announced that a CT scan revealed that Chris Taylor has a fracture in his left foot. To add insult to injury, it was also his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. Taylor’s injury opens the door for more playing time for outfielders Jake Lamb and Trayce Thompson, but it could even lead to Miguel Vargas getting his first sniff in the bigs.
The Dodgers are not anywhere close to being healthy. It’s been that way for most of the season. And yet despite all of those injuries piling up throughout the year, they head into Thursday night’s game with a 52-29 record, 23 games above the .500 mark. And the...
It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
Well, yes and no. Prospects graduate from prospect status after 130 plate appearances, and wouldn’t you know, Michael Harris II is at 130 plate appearances. He will graduate from prospect status tonight. Once Harris graduates (with Spencer Strider already graduating), the Braves will be without a single Top 100 prospect in the majors, at least according to MLB Pipeline.
The Dodgers have been incredibly active at the last few trade deadlines. That has netted them a lot of talent and even more success over the years. But this year presents a fascinating situation for the organization. Yes, they do need help right now. But they also have guys working their way back from injuries that will have a considerable impact.
There were few times more exciting to be a Dodgers fan than when Yasiel Puig came up. The Cuban star immediately drew the attention and adoration of fans with his all-out style of play, unleashing inhuman throws from deep in the outfield and running the bases like his feet were on fire.
So far, the 2022 MLB season has been another disappointment for the Los Angeles Angels. After a strong 24-13 start to the year, the Angels began regressing, and they’re now several games under .500 with a 37-44 record. Of course, the team’s ugly 14-game losing streak played a big...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams during a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Profar was eventually strapped onto a...
The Los Angeles Dodgers once again find themselves among the World Series favorites, and with the MLB trade deadline fast approaching on Aug. 2, they are sure to be busy looking to upgrade their roster. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been aggressive in years past, pulling of...
A veteran big man is reportedly on track to make a remarkable comeback. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports Thursday that nine-year NBA veteran Aron Baynes is ready to return to the league and will work out for NBA teams in Las Vegas later this week. Baynes is now a year removed from suffering a spinal injury in a freak fall during the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
To say the Los Angeles Lakers need to improve next season would be a historic understatement. After all, their 2022-23 NBA season was a historic disappointment. Name another team to roster two former MVPs and finish a season with 33 games. We’d offer to wait, but we already know for a fact that we’d be here all day.
LOS ANGELES -- Mike Brito, the legendary international Los Angeles Dodgers scout who discovered Fernando Valenzuela and Julio Urias, among many others, died Thursday afternoon, the team announced. He was 87. Brito -- a distinctive presence with his Panama hat, thick mustache, dark sunglasses, long cigar and bulky radar gun...
The New York Mets sit atop the NL East standings, but their room for error is small with the Braves just 2.5 games back. The National League franchise, as a result, could end up being big buyers ahead of MLB's trade deadline on Aug. 2. According to MLB insider Jon...
Wednesday night was pretty sweet for Dodgers fans. Looking for a series sweep over the Rockies, Los Angeles’ offense struggled to get anything across the entire game. But after a ball skipped away at home plate, that opened the door to get them back into the game. That set...
The Dodgers completed the sweep of the visiting Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, but it was far from a typical game. Colorado scored the first run of the game on a throwing error from Cody Bellinger. LA scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch. The Dodgers bats logged just five hits against a starter, José Ureña, who owns a career ERA of 4.73. Despite a bizarre game, it ended with the first walk off of Mookie Betts’ Dodgers career.
Saweetie tapped in to throw the first pitch at the Dodgers game on Thursday ... and it was quite an impressive toss -- especially considering she had on some massive nails and high heels!!. The "Best Friend" rapper was at Dodger Stadium for the ceremonial event for Filipino Heritage Night...
On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
You might remember last year when Justin Turner hit that homerun that covered a fan in nacho cheese. The Dodgers’ third baseman launched a ball into the pavilions that landed into a nacho helmet, and that fan paid the price for catching a homerun ball. But it made for a really great highlight from the year,
