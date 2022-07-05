ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX Man Knifed in Head, Wife Charged: What Happened?

By Tamme Taylor
B106
B106
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This man not only gives the term 'hardheaded' a new meaning, but he's also lucky to be alive. After a fight with her husband turned physical, a woman in Killeen, Texas took a kitchen knife and stabbed him on top of the head. Somehow, he lived through this assault, and she...

myb106.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Police Investigating Death of Burn Victim

The Killeen, Texas Police Department is investigating after a man was found with severe burns at a local apartment complex and died as a result of his wounds. Our partners at News 10 report that KPD officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Watercrest Road Tuesday, July 5 shortly after 8 PM. When they arrived, officers saw paramedics trying to save the life of a man who appeared to have severe burn wounds. He was taken to Advent Health, where he passed away as a result of those injuries.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Custodian arrested for allegedly filming people inside Austin restroom

AUSTIN, Texas - A custodian has been arrested for allegedly filming people inside the restroom at the building where he was employed. Francisco Javier Ramos-Lugo, 45, has been charged with state-jail felony invasive visual recording. Officers were dispatched to a building in the 2200 block of N. Lamar Boulevard in...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

2 suspects, including teenager, arrested in Austin robbery spree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two suspects in a June robbery spree were arrested, one of them being a teenager, the Austin Police Department said. APD said a 17 year old, who was arrested after an interview with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office on June 19, is charged in connection with four aggravated robberies.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

New murder charge added for man already held

McLennan County (FOX 44) – Bond has been increased to a total of $5,077,000 for Kevin Dwayne Kirven – with the addition of a new murder charge out of Limestone County. Kirven has been held in the McLennan County Jail since March – when he was arrested after firing at sheriff’s deputies as they tried to arrest him on other charges.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Temple, TX
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

Teen shot in leg, possible suspect sought

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A teenager is shot in the leg during an argument, and police are searching for a possible suspect. The Waco Police Department tells FOX 44 News they were looking for a shooter on Wednesday afternoon after a teenager received a superficial gunshot wound. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 120 block of Lyndon Circle.
WACO, TX
KVUE

1 teen dead, another injured in related shootings outside Pflugerville

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating related shootings that left one teen dead and another injured. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said that it received a 911 call at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting in southeastern Williamson County, outside the Pflugerville city limits. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Police: Man shot, injured in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said no one is in custody after a man was shot in downtown Austin Thursday morning. Police said the shooting took place at a parking lot in the 400 block of East Seventh Street. Officers heard gunfire in the area at 2:10...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Violent Crime#Tx#Kwkt#Killeen Police#Advent Health Hospital#Kcen
fox44news.com

Man dies in Milam County motorcycle accident

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Milam County. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a fatal crash on FM-486 – near CR-439, south of Thorndale. A Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound was unable to turn in the roadway, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Texas Dad Accused of Mopping Up Blood After Wife Vanished

Police have arrested and charged an Austin man for tampering with evidence after allegedly finding proof he cleaned up his missing wife’s blood in their home, moved her car and got rid of her phone. Yolanda Jaimes didn’t show up for work on June 24 and her decomposing remains were found four days later. Police say they grew suspicious of her husband Jose Villa-Denova after finding out he’d told the couple’s kids that he knew where to find Yolanda’s missing car because he’d asked the car dealership for GPS info. However when cops contacted the dealership, they said they’d had no such conversation and wouldn’t even know a car’s GPS. Police then obtained a search warrant for the home and discovered blood that appeared to be smeared, as if someone cleaned it up, all over the couple’s bathroom, hallway and back porch and a bleach stain in the driveway, where Jaimes normally parked her car. A GoFundMe for Yolanda’s children has raised $30,000.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Shelter in place on East Howard Lane lifted, Austin police says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says the shelter in place order for the 1500 block of East Howard Lane in North Austin has been lifted. Residents had been asked to avoid the area. According to police, officers were executing warrants at two separate apartments at The Bridge at...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Felony charges for kicking, killing kitten

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco man is facing felony charges for kicking and killing a small kitten on Sunday. Robert Trabon Section was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals resulting in death or serious injury. Officers were called to a...
fox44news.com

Woman held captive, assaulted two days, arrest made

Killeen, Texas (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $150,000 for a man Killeen police say held a woman captive who was sexually assaulted over two days late in February. KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said 43-year-old ramon Justin Williams was located in the 700 block of Copperas Cove by members of the US Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive task Force and brought back to Bell County to face charges of aggravated sexual assault.
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

Victims in Jarrell trench collapse identified

JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victims in the trench collapse in Jarrell on June 28 have been identified. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to FOX 44 News that the two men who died in the 24-foot-deep trench are 20-year-old Jimmy Lee Alvarado and 39-year-old Jose Vargas Ramirez, both of Florence, Texas.
JARRELL, TX
CBS Austin

Man killed during apparent Downtown Austin robbery, police say

Police say a man was killed during a robbery Sunday night in Downtown Austin. It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of northbound I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call from 34-year-old Duvan Betancourth-Gonzalez that he had been robbed by multiple people who then fled north on I-35. When officers reached Betancourth-Gonzalez they found him in his vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
B106

B106

Temple, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy