Killeen, TX Man Knifed in Head, Wife Charged: What Happened?

Police have arrested and charged an Austin man for tampering with evidence after allegedly finding proof he cleaned up his missing wife’s blood in their home, moved her car and got rid of her phone. Yolanda Jaimes didn’t show up for work on June 24 and her decomposing remains were found four days later. Police say they grew suspicious of her husband Jose Villa-Denova after finding out he’d told the couple’s kids that he knew where to find Yolanda’s missing car because he’d asked the car dealership for GPS info. However when cops contacted the dealership, they said they’d had no such conversation and wouldn’t even know a car’s GPS. Police then obtained a search warrant for the home and discovered blood that appeared to be smeared, as if someone cleaned it up, all over the couple’s bathroom, hallway and back porch and a bleach stain in the driveway, where Jaimes normally parked her car. A GoFundMe for Yolanda’s children has raised $30,000.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO