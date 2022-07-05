ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Charged

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect in the Illinois July 4th parade shooting is being charged. Robert Crimo the Third is being charged with...

Seventh Victim Killed In Highland Park Shooting Identified

Authorities are identifying the seventh victim killed in the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. Eduardo Uvaldo died at Evanston Hospital. Six other people passed away after they were shot during the rampage at the July 4th parade in the northern suburb. Robert Crimo the third is charged with the seven murders.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Highland Park Shooting Suspect Appears In Bond Court

The suspect in the July 4th Highland Park parade shooting is being held without bond. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said a judge found probable cause to hold Robert Crimo the Third on seven counts of first-degree murder. The charges were filed after Crimo allegedly killed seven people and wounded dozens more at the parade north of Chicago on July 4th. Rinehart added the suspect admitted to what he had done.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
ISP Stand By Decision To Allow Suspected Highland Park Gunman To Get Gun Permit

Illinois State Police is standing by a decision to allow the suspected gunman responsible for the deadly Highland Park mass shooting to get a gun permit. ISP says Highland Park police visited the home of Robert Crimo the third in 2019 after receiving a report that he’d threatened to “kill everybody.” His mother denied that and no arrest was made. However, Highland Park police sent a report to state police warning that Crimo could pose a “clear and present danger.” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said the report didn’t provide enough evidence to deny Crimo’s request for a state firearm permit. He received his firearm owner’s ID card and went on to legally obtain several firearms, including the rifle authorities believe he used in the shooting during the Highland Park July 4th parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Police Made Contact With The Highland Park Shooting Suspect In 2019

In our continued investigation into the shooting in Highland Park on July 4, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) looked into the criminal background of the individual charged in the crime. The individual passed four background checks when purchasing firearms, through the Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP), which includes the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Names Of Six Of Seven Victims Of Highland Park Shooting Revealed

Authorities are revealing the names of six of the seven victims killed in the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. The victims include Katherine Goldstein, Jacquelyn Sundheim, Stephen Straus, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza. A couple, identified as Kevin and Irina McCarthy, were also killed in the attack. They leave behind a two-year-old son named Aiden, who was found alone after the shooting. The boy’s grandfather said he survived because his father shielded him with his body.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fake Name Doesn’t Outsmart Wilmington Officers; Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Charge in Joliet

Wilmington police nab a Joliet man wanted for attempted murder after the man was in the Kankakee River. On Sunday, July 3rd, a Wilmington Police Officer, on routine patrol, observed a male subject in the Kankakee River near the dam in violation of city ordinance. The officer had the subject exit the river and subsequently sought identification for a local citation. The subject provided a fictitious name of Alavaro Martinez. During the course of the investigation, the alert officer located a vehicle nearby that was registered to an individual with the last name of Hernandez. Upon conducting a new name verification check, the officer learned that a valid Attempted Homicide Warrant came back to Alavaro Hernandez.
JOLIET, IL
Gas Line Ruptured Near Costco Plainfield

Plainfield Fire Protection District Chief Jon Stratton is confirming to WJOL that a gas line was ruptured by construction crews. Chief Stratton says they are monitoring the situation to make sure there is not danger to the public. As a result the Boulevard from Route 30 into the Costco parking lot is closed. This is a 4 inch pipe that has burst. Nicor is on the scene. Access to Costco via Renwick Road.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Joliet City Council Considering Water Rate Increase

A consulting firm hired by the city of Joliet is asking the City Council to raise water rates for Joliet customers to continue to fund the city’s effort to bring Lake Michigan to the city by 2030. The consulting firm Burns/McDonnell has asked the city to increase water rates by 10.5% and sewer rates by 3.0%. It was in 2019 that a 3-year rate plan was adopted, and now that those three years have passed, the firm is asking the city to conduct a more comprehensive rate study. The new research would update the city on the financial plans for the current costs associated with bringing Lake Michigan water to the city.
JOLIET, IL
Chicago’s Gain is Joliet’s Loss

As reported by WJOL in May, there were rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet next year. Beyongtheflag.com was reporting a race could take place in August of next year. But now The Athletic is reporting the City of Chicago is endorsing a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three year stretch beginning in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Mayor Lightfoot OK’s NASCAR Races In Downtown Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot is supporting NASCAR races in downtown Chicago. The Athletic reports that city officials are giving the green light for three straight years of stock-car races. The deal is dependent on whether Lightfoot wins a second term in office. A formal announcement is expected later this month.
CHICAGO, IL
Update: Gas Line Repaired

Update: Gas Line Repaired and operations are resuming. Plainfield Fire Protection District Chief Jon Stratton is confirming to WJOL that a gas line was ruptured by construction crews. Chief Stratton says they are monitoring the situation to make sure there is not danger to the public. Nicor is on the scene and gas will be shut off to Costco affecting their ability to prepare baked goods and other items like pizza and chicken etc. Although Costco will remain open. Chief Stratton updating WJOL saying that due to the size of the burst gas pipe, 4-inches, they have to shut down the line in phases. At 10:03 a.m. all gas was shut off and it could be hours before gas is turned back on. Costco is without gas until this is repaired, but again the store is open.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Joliet Public Library Receives Partial Funding for Renovation

The Joliet Public Library has announced that funding for Project Burnham from the Rebuild Illinois Community Development Initiative grant has been partially received and will be paid to the City of Joliet. The grant money will be received in full when the project is complete in the fall. The total amount of $6.3 million, which will be used to cover a portion of the library’s renovation of the interior of the downtown Ottawa Street Branch, was paid upfront through the City of Joliet selling bonds to cover immediate construction costs. These bonds will be paid off by the state grant next year when they become callable, which is several years early. The total cost of the project is $10.5 million, funded through the state grant and library reserves. No new funding for the library renovation came from Joliet property taxes.
JOLIET, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Headed To Paris And London To Promote Chicago Business

Mayor Lightfoot will be headed to Paris and London next week to tout Chicago’s thriving economy. She will lead a delegation of city officials and business leaders on the five-day trip starting on Monday. The mayor is scheduled to speak at Fintech Week London 2022. She also plans to meet with London Mayor Sadiq Kahn and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
CHICAGO, IL

