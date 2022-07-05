ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Two hospitalized after four people were involved in tubing incident in Clear Creek Canyon

By Kieran Nicholson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people were rescued after they were tossed into the turbulent water of Clear Creek while tubing Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident and rescues in Clear Creek Canyon unfolded at about 12:30 p.m. when four people got into the river just east...

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
Police: murder suspect climbed out of condo's back window trying to escape

A man who police say tried to climb out the back window of a condominium in an attempt to flee is under arrest and suspected in a Denver murder case. Denver police on Friday identified the suspect as Kennedy Lakics. The crime happened on Thursday the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue. Initially members of a private security team called 911 and reported that shots may have been fired inside a unit during the morning and that a person was possibly dead inside. Police responded with a tactical team and crisis negotiators. When authorities arrived, they say Lakics, 28, tried to escape by climbing out of a back window. Officers captured him at that point. The person who was killed was an adult male. His name and age hasn't been released yet. Investigators believe Lakics knew him. Lakics is now being held on a tentative first-degree murder charge. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
Mudslide closes mountain pass in Colorado

A mudslide at Willowcreek Pass has closed Highway 125 between FS Road 730 and US 40, according to the Grand County Police Department. The roadway from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 0 is affected. Delays are expected, and there is no information on when the highway will be reopened...
Mudslide fills home in Colorado, reportedly as deep as 10 feet on property

A longtime Georgetown resident is asking the public for help via GoFundMe after a mudslide nearly destroyed his home on July 6. On a GoFundMe created to raise money for repairs, Edward Alexander states that about three feet of mud has filled his bedroom, with a report from KDVR clarifying that the mud is 10 feet deep on some parts of the property. It was also reported that the mudflow was strong enough to breach a wall of the home.
MISSING: Man last seen northeast of Colorado Springs on July 4, in need of medication

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating a man who was last seen Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Trevon Green has “diminished mental capacities” and is in need of medication. He was last seen along Ross Lake Drive in the Falcon area northeast of Colorado Springs at about 3 p.m. on July 4. He has a tattoo of lips on the right side of his neck, a photo of Green is at the top of this article.
Deadly single-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A vehicle ran through a fence and a shed after driving off the right side of the road. On June 27, 2022, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to 7575 Hickorywood drive. They were responding to a single-vehicle traffic accident. According to CSPD, the...
[VIDEO] Elk crashes concert in Colorado, people unfazed

Coloradans acted like Coloradans when an elk came strolling through a Fourth of July concert in Estes Park over the holiday weekend. The video, originally shared with KKTV by Mr. Estes Park, shows a female elk walking just feet from families and children, as no one really gives much of a reaction other than a smile or pulling out their camera phone. The performing musician, Brad Fitch, doesn't seem to be too fazed either, continuing to strum his guitar and sing despite the elk standing...
Man killed in fatal crash at Powers and Aeroplaza identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a two car crash at Powers Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive on Friday. At 7:33 a.m. on Friday, July 1, officers with the Sand Creek Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to the intersection of Powers and Aeroplaza regarding a two-vehicle traffic crash. When officers arrived, they determined that a red Mazda was traveling north on Powers while a blue Ford truck was traveling south, making a left turn to go east on Aeroplaza.
Pedestrian killed in crash identified

DENVER — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Sunday night, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. DPD said officers responded around 10 p.m. to a crash in the area of East 36th Avenue and North Quebec Street. The pedestrian was crossing the street when he was...
