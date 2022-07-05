Two hospitalized after four people were involved in tubing incident in Clear Creek Canyon

A man who police say tried to climb out the back window of a condominium in an attempt to flee is under arrest and suspected in a Denver murder case. Denver police on Friday identified the suspect as Kennedy Lakics. The crime happened on Thursday the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue. Initially members of a private security team called 911 and reported that shots may have been fired inside a unit during the morning and that a person was possibly dead inside. Police responded with a tactical team and crisis negotiators. When authorities arrived, they say Lakics, 28, tried to escape by climbing out of a back window. Officers captured him at that point. The person who was killed was an adult male. His name and age hasn't been released yet. Investigators believe Lakics knew him. Lakics is now being held on a tentative first-degree murder charge. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO