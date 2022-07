John Howell is joined by Greg Hinz, political writer and blogger for Crain’s Chicago Business. Mayor Lightfoot is exploring adding a dome to Soldier Field in order to attract people to the stadium (and keep the Bears from leaving for Arlington Heights.) Hinz discusses the chances of this happening, the potential costs of adding a dome, and what the Mayor may intend through this proposal. The two also speak for a moment on the Highland Park shooting and the piece Hinz wrote on it yesterday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO