MSHP Troop H shares Fourth of July weekend operation figures

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A non-profit food distribution service announces the cancellation of some community pantry programs in August. Second Harvest Community Food Bank, the St. Joseph based organization serving vulnerable families, seniors, and individuals throughout 19 Missouri counties, will be conducting fewer Fresh Mobile Pantries each month. Mackenzie Osborn, Communications Coordinator for the organization, cites rising operating costs, including increases in food and fuel, and decreases in donations and availability of products for the decision.
Comments / 0