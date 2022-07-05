ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSHP Troop H shares Fourth of July weekend operation figures

By Taya White
Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH – During the holiday weekend, Troop H of the Missouri State Highway...

KMZU

MSHP reports crash, fatality totals for 2022 4th of July weekend

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to six traffic fatalities, no boating fatalities and one drowning over the Fourth of July counting period from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday. Troopers worked 285 traffic crashes which included 107 injures. 141 DWI arrest and 82 drug...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMZU

Florida man arrested for Pettis County vehicle theft reports

SEDALIA, MO - Pettis County Sheriff says a subject was arrested who is thought to have committed a vehicle theft spree over the weekend. Sedalia police and Sheriff's department responded to a series of stolen vehicle reports Sunday morning at a gas station, and later, an area retailer. Officers arrested Florida resident David Odom on suspicion of vehicle tampering.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Pedestrian struck by car, sustains serious injuries

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Farmington pedestrian sustains serious injuries Tuesday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol report indicates at 9:05 p.m., Novaley A. Bradshaw was traveling west on MO-52, west of North Washington St., and struck a pedestrian, 76-year-old James M. Dudley while he attempted to cross the street.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMZU

MoDOT cautions drivers of pavement "blow-ups" during heatwave

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. – MoDOT are urging area drivers to be cautious of pavement “blow-ups” due to heat waves with soaring temperatures. Pavement blow-ups are fractures occurring when a roadway surface expands at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped in. That crack weakens the pavement, and the heat causes the roadway to buckle and warp, creating holes in the surface.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KMZU

Second Harvest to scale back community programs starting in August

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A non-profit food distribution service announces the cancellation of some community pantry programs in August. Second Harvest Community Food Bank, the St. Joseph based organization serving vulnerable families, seniors, and individuals throughout 19 Missouri counties, will be conducting fewer Fresh Mobile Pantries each month. Mackenzie Osborn, Communications Coordinator for the organization, cites rising operating costs, including increases in food and fuel, and decreases in donations and availability of products for the decision.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMZU

New survey shows 89% borrowers not ready to pay student loans come September

MISSOULA, Mont. - Loan borrowers listen up because student loan payments are expected to start up again come the fall of this year. With recent inflation costs tightening people's wallets, the question many people are asking themselves is ‘How? How am I going to make those payments when everything around us is going up?’ The countdown begins for borrowers as they now have less than 60 days to figure out what they're going to do.
MONTANA STATE

