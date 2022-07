A heated race in Hamilton County has candidates clashing on key issues, including whether they will enforce Tennessee’s abortion ban if elected. After Coty Wamp handily beat incumbent Neal Pinkston in the Republican primary, she now faces John Allen Brooks, the Democratic candidate, for the position of Hamilton County District Attorney during a term in which they will decide how to combat recent bouts of violence in Chattanooga and enforce new state laws.

