(The Center Square) – Colorado is one of 30 states that carry some sort of tax on flavored nicotine and vaping products, according to a report by the Tax Foundation. Colorado's tax on the products went from 30% to 35% of wholesale value on Jan. 1 of this year under Proposition EE, a voter-approved initiative that established new taxes on nicotine and vaping products.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO