Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis taps $3M in COVID money for basic income pilot program

By Scott McClallen
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The city of Minneapolis will spend millions of dollars on a guaranteed basic income pilot program launched in June to help vulnerable families fight inflation. Jeremy Lundborg, the program's project manager, said that 200 families would be receiving $500 per month over two...

www.thecentersquare.com

CBS Minnesota

City councils mull new regulations in response to THC edibles

ST. LOUIS PARK -- Municipal governments across the Twin Cities are considering adding their own ordinances related to the sale of snacks and drinks with hemp-derived THC."We're not a city that's saying no to cannabis or recreational use," Stillwater mayor Ted Kozlowski explained to WCCO. "We just want to do it in an orderly way."In November, Kozlowski said the city imposed a moratorium on new stores selling CBD and other cannabinoids as lawmakers debated whether or not to expand access to other cannabis products."So there can't be any rush to take over Main Street with a whole bunch of CBD shops,"...
STILLWATER, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Proposed aquatic center could reduce drowning deaths

North Minneapolis community members met last Tuesday, June 28 to discuss the future of a year-round swimming and youth development center. Parents, children, and familiar faces of the city gathered for a special information session about the development of the V3 Center. The new initiative is devoted to providing an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

A 'Super Eid' for every Minnesotan at U.S. Bank Stadium

For the first time since 2018, over 35,000 people are expected to gather Saturday to celebrate Eid al-Adha, the second Muslim holiday of the year, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The first holiday, Eid al-Fitr, occurs after Ramadan whereas Eid al-Adha is after Hajj, the end of the pilgrimage. In Arabic, the name means the "festival of sacrifice," and remembers the prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son at God’s command.
MINNESOTA STATE
minneapolisfed.org

Twin Cities neighborhoods with higher shares of residents of color have less access to credit

Twin Cities neighborhoods with higher shares of residents of color have less access to credit. Access to affordable credit is essential to economic security and prosperity. Affordable credit provides a safety net when unexpected expenses arise and enables generational wealth-building through homeownership. In 2021, the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis created an interactive data tool to better illustrate credit conditions in the seven-county Twin Cities area of Minnesota.1 The Twin Cities Community Credit Profile tracks key indicators of credit access over time and by ZIP Code, making it easier to measure residents’ participation in the credit economy. In an extension of our work with the tool’s dataset, we analyzed credit access at the census tract level using two measures: the share of adults who are in the credit economy and the median credit scores of those individuals. We find that neighborhoods with higher shares of residents of color tend to have less access to credit. Even after adjusting for household income, neighborhoods where the largest racial group is White residents tend to have more credit access and higher credit scores than neighborhoods where the largest racial or ethnic group is Asian, Black, or Latino/a.2 In fact, neighborhoods of color tend to have median credit scores that are lower than what their median income alone predicts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

As gun violence plagues U.S. cities, Minneapolis extends innovative diversion program in which eligible offenders take courses to learn why they turn to guns

Attorneys at the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office (CAO) stumbled on a troubling realization: The majority of those convicted of misdemeanor gun possession are young Black men with no prior record who say they carry “for protection” and who, after their initial run-in with the legal system, seem to lose hope and go down a path of crime and stints in custody.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Many Minnesota businesses are trying to get into the edible THC game

Dennis Buchanan's stores are fully stocked with THC edibles because he was ready for July 1, when a new state law legalizing them went into effect.What he's saying: Just don't ask Buchanan to identify the local manufacturer who is supplying his CBD Joint stores in Minneapolis, Rochester and Isanti." I don't want everybody else to know. I want to get my product because that's the problem right now. A lot of people don't have enough compliant (product)," he tells Axios.What's happening: The legalization of edibles and beverages with up to 5 milligrams of THC has Minnesota businesses scrambling to understand...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Old bank in Minneapolis to become an incubator for Black-owned businesses

An old, dilapidated bank building on 42nd and Lyndale Avenue is getting a new life. Anissa Keyes was initially looking for a space for her mental health business — but when she saw the Camden Park State Bank, her vision expanded. Now, she's turning the space into an incubator for Black-owned businesses. She’s calling it the Northside Epicenter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Cheapest gas in Minnesota as fuel prices continue to fall: list

(FOX 9) - Gas prices in Minnesota are dropping, with some gas stations selling fuel for under $4 a gallon. This comes as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has fallen for the third straight week after hitting an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

The Unofficial closes as staff alleges email layoffs with no notice

ST. ANTHONY, Minnesota (FOX 9) - A popular watering hole in St. Anthony abruptly announced its closing to employees who allege they were notified via email only after the doors were already locked. An email circulated among employees from The Unofficial owner Chris Chistopherson informed them the doors would be...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
Bring Me The News

Feds accuse two Twin Cities men of Medtronic insider trading conspiracy

A Minneapolis businessman and two others face federal criminal charges and a lawsuit from financial regulators in connection with an alleged insider trading conspiracy. On Thursday, federal prosecutors in Minnesota announced three men had been indicted on multiple charges related to insider trading and securities fraud surrounding securities trades coinciding with the Medtronic acquisition of Israel-based Mazor Robotics in 2018.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota seeing rise in abandoned pets

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota is seeing a "dramatic uptick" in abandoned pets. That's according to the Executive Director of Pet Haven, a foster-based rescue in Minneapolis. Kerry D'Amato says the lasting effects of the COVID pandemic have caused more pets to be surrendered and abandoned than she's seen in three decades.
MINNESOTA STATE

