Chubbuck, ID

Chubbuck's Movies in the Park to begin on Friday with 'Sing 2'

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

CHUBBUCK — Movies in the Park are returning to Chubbuck with the film "Sing 2" set to kickoff the series this Friday.

All of the movies are free to watch and will start at dusk on Friday at Stuart Park in the 5100 block of Stuart Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring blankets and lawn chairs. Games can be played before the movies start.

If a movie is canceled due to bad weather, it will be rescheduled for the following Saturday.

All children who attend Movies in the Park must be accompanied by an adult.

The Movies in the Park series will continue with "Jungle Cruise" on Friday, July 15; "The War with Grandpa" on Friday, July 22; "Luca" on Friday, July 29; "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" on Friday, Aug. 5; and "Encanto" on Friday, Aug. 12.

The Movies in the Park series is being presented by the City of Chubbuck and other community sponsors.

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

