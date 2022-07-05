ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tuesday Stir

By Kyle O'Brien
AdWeek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Constant Contact worked with Arts & Letters Creative on a new campaign, the first since Laura Goldberg took the helm as CMO at the brand. The spots, directed by David Shafei of World War Seven, introduce the new brand platform, “Serious Business Relationships.” This fully integrated campaign portrays...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Wednesday Stir

-Streetwear apparel and lifestyle brand NVSBLE FREND introduces a cute mascot “Fred” in a short film called “Drawn Together,” created by director Jack Welles and animated by Syd Simeone. Produced by Andrew Brooks and Mark Renken in association with Valiant Pictures, the brand brings Fred to life for one lonely hiker in the middle of the wilderness, a metaphor for the relatable existential crises of many young people today—and the yearning need for a companion alongside life’s journey.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

No experience? No CV? You're hired! Hotels are so desperate to fill posts they're giving jobs to people who simply turn up to the interview

Top hotel chains are hiring workers without experience or even a resume as executives admit years of underpaying staff have come back to bite, leaving them unable to meet post-pandemic travel demand. Thousands of workers left the hospitality industry when international travel shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many chose...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Vaynerchuk
Person
Patrick Stewart
AdWeek

YouTube: 100B+ Views of Shorts With Content From Long-Form Videos in April

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. YouTube noted the increasing interplay between short-form and long-form content on its platform when it released its latest Culture & Trends Report at Cannes...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Media Influencers

It's an uphill battle we need to advance now. With the Chinese market far ahead of the U.S., the formula for success is complex. It's not all about high follower counts. Sumner Redstone, who presided over an estimated $40 billion media empire that included both Viacom and CBS Corp, died on Tuesday.
ENTERTAINMENT
AdWeek

Alex Lewis

Alex Lewis is the co-founder and strategy lead at Revolt, a purpose consultancy and activism agency. Alex co-founded Revolt in 2017. He began his career at Ogilvy before spending over ten years at AMV BBDO.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Letters Creative#Hubspot#Cannes Lions#Barclays
AdWeek

Patrick Stewart Delivers the Most Moving Leaving Speech Ever in Tea Ad

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. The leaving speech at a work farewell party can be a cringe...
CELEBRITIES
TechSpot

Opinion: We are thinking about AR/VR wrong

Everyone likes to talk about Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) as some frontier technology that is going to 'disrupt' or even 'revolutionize' the technology landscape. Marketing teams invoke AR/VR in quasi-mystical ways – "the future," with lots of hand waving. And they almost always get linked together as AR/VR like they were one thing. In fact, this has become a tell. If we see a presentation lump the two together as some future use case, we tend to automatically discount the rest of the pitch.
ELECTRONICS
AdWeek

Why a CMO-CFO Alliance Is a Crucial Piece of the Digital Transformation Puzzle

Companies making the greatest gains through digital transformation today are those with a strategically aligned C-suite, where executives have close working relationships. But research suggests that not all leadership relationships are created equal. In partnership with Kantar, Google recently spoke to dozens of Fortune 1,000 company leaders and marketers across...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Discord Launches New Features Focused on Accessibility

July is Disability Pride Month and, to mark the occasion, Discord released several accessibility features on desktop, iOS and web, with Android support coming in the future. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
AdWeek

Twitter Makes a Play for Performance Ad Budgets and Indie Agencies

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Twitter may be a cultural touchstone, but it’s long trailed other social platforms in terms of ad dollars.
INTERNET
AdWeek

Instagram: How to Use the Support Chat Theme

Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off. Instagram released a new chat theme called Support, which adds a group of holding hands to a...
CELL PHONES
stpetecatalyst.com

UK company opens HQ in Tampa

July 6, 2022 - U.K.-based Clarify, an integrated sales and marketing firm, has opened its U.S. operations in Tampa. The company will initially set up operations at the WeWork co-working space in downtown Tampa and plans to create 25 new jobs in the first 12 months with an average salary of $75,000, the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council announced Wednesday. Clarify's clients include major brands such as Adobe, PayPal, Okta and Nutanix. “Our success globally has allowed us to break into the U.S. market where we see significant opportunity to expand our client base, so it was critical for us to establish an office in the U.S.,” Amanda Abernethy, chief strategy officer of Clarify, said in a statement. “Tampa is quickly establishing itself as a top technology hub with the skilled talent and projected growth we need to continue our success.” The Tampa Bay EDC conducted a virtual visit with the Clarify team, providing a community overview and market insight on the local technology ecosystem.
TAMPA, FL
AdWeek

Shut Down Threats Loom for Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. After years of ongoing court battles, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) sent a draft decision to its European counterparts opening a process of...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Demi Moore Turns Designer for DTC Swim Brand Andie

Join us at Commerce Week July 26–28 in NYC for live discussions with leaders from Kellogg's, Walmart Connect, New Balance, Instacart and more as we explore new opportunities to deliver meaningful experiences, expand retail touch points and keep your customers coming back for more. Sign up now. Sign up now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

WPIX Anchor Kaity Tong Addresses On-Air Absence

Veteran New York anchor Kaity Tong took to Twitter to explain her recent absence from the WPIX weekend newscasts. “Hi! Since you’ve been asking,” Tong wrote on Twitter. “I underwent hernia repair surgery and the recovery has been a lot rougher than I’d expected. But getting better by the day and expect to be back on air next weekend! Shirley and Arianee: great job filling in! Thx ladies! Teamwork.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy