Helen “Dolly” Merkens – Obit

While it seems like the COVID-19 pandemic is reaching its end, its effects can still be felt on many businesses and areas around the world, including some of the departments of City Hall. While in previous years, during the pandemic, the Buildings Inspections Department has started building anywhere from three to six residential structures during the summer, but according to Building Official Greg Hefta, the Department has only delivered one new permit this summer. “The first year I was here, I think we had six residential structures that were either duplexes or new residential buildings,” Hefta explained. “In this year, I’ve only had one new one. I’ve heard rumors of several others, but I have not seen anything this summer, so it’s been a slow summer for new construction.” Hefta says while there have been some jobs where they’ve added new additions to residential structures, like decks, interior remodeling, windows, siding, and roofing, it’s not going to make up for the larger residential building construction that they’ve normally made. Hefta believes that with COVID-19 and rising prices for construction materials in the last two years, new summer residential construction has reached a low that hasn’t been seen since he first took the job.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO