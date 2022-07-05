ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, MN

Helen “Dolly” Merkens – Obit

 4 days ago

Helen “Dolly” Merkens, 96, Ada, MN, passed away with family by her side on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Benedictine Care Community in Ada. Helen Corrine (Dolly) Merkens, daughter of Helmer and Clarice Oseth, was born on. February 18, 1926, in Perley, Minnesota. She was both...

Rosalie LaRae “Rose” Simmons – Notice of Passing

Rosalie LaRae “Rose” Simmons, 63, of Crookston, MN, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Sanford on Broadway Hospital in Fargo, ND with family members at her side. Rose’s life will be honored with a memorial service to be held at 6:00 pm, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Celebrant Trey Everett, officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5-6 pm. Graveside prayers will take place at Oakdale Cemetery following a light lunch. The service will be live streamed by going to Rose’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view.
CROOKSTON, MN
Heather Beiswenger – Notice of Passing

Heather Aileen Beiswenger, 50, of Grand Forks, ND, and a Fisher, MN native, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Thursday, July 7, 2022, due to complications of ill health. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting her family with funeral arrangements.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Donald (Donnie) Pinsonneault – Obit

Donald (Donnie) Pinsonneault, 68 passed away peacefully on May 11th, 2022 at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, MN. Graveside service will be held at 00 PM, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Red Lake Falls, MN with Deacon John Bruggeman officiating. He was born on March...
WINONA, MN
Sharon Rae Sims – Obit

Sharon Rae Sims (Tollerud) was born on January 19th, 1941 in Jamestown, North Dakota to parents Vernon and Dagny Tollerud (Johnson). Sharon passed away peacefully in Crookston, MN on July 6th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was baptized in Jamestown, ND, and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Peggy Ann Gustoff- Obit

Peggy Ann Gustoff, 65, of Crookston, Minnesota, passed away early Sunday morning, June 19, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Peggy was born in San Francisco, CA on October 27, 1956, to Merrill Gustoff and Joanne (Wynne) Gustoff. As a young girl, her family moved to Bloomington, Minnesota where she grew up. When she entered her high school years, Peggy moved to Fosston, Minnesota where she lived with her grandparents Howard and Stella Wynne. She graduated from Fosston High School with the Class of 1975. While in high school, Peggy was the head cheerleader for the Fosston Greyhounds! Peggy was later united in marriage to Mark Bradley LaFriniere at Mahnomen, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Bemidji, Minnesota for a time and that is where their son, Joseph, was born. After moving to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Peggy and Brad established a wallpapering business known as Paper Dolls. They also welcomed a daughter, Jessica, who was born a few years later.
CROOKSTON, MN
Roger Calvin Carr – Obit

Roger Calvin Carr, 74, formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away April 5, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center of Mayville, ND, early Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022. Roger was born on February 12, 1948 in Moorhead, MN to Chester and Maxine (Trader) Carr. He grew up in the Barnesville, MN area and attended Barnesville schools. He later began working at various jobs including construction work and truck driving. Roger was united in marriage to Mary Stephen on August 23, 1996 at Moorhead, MN. The couple made their home at Felton, MN until Mary’s passing. Roger had previous marriages to Beverly Nodsle, Janie Seelye, and Beverly Johnson. From these unions 5 children were born: David, Troy, Becki, Kelly, and Bonnie. Roger moved to Crookston several years ago and until his retirement due to ill health had been a seasonal farming employee for the past 8 years for Owen Larson and his nephews, Ben and Matt Larson, at Climax, MN.
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL HOSTING BGMR TONIGHT – ON KROX

The Crookston American Legion Post 20 baseball team is coming off of two losses to Fosston last night and will look to bounce back this evening when they host Badger-Greenbush/Middle River. The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. from Jim Karn Field and the game can be heard on KROX radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 6:30 p.m.
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL FALLS TO WORTHINGTON AND WAHPETON

The Crookston American Legion Post 20 Baseball team had a good start, but errors and solid Worthington Post 5 hitting were too much as Worthing pulled away for a 16-4 victory in five innings and in the second game of the day, Crookston struggled offensively and on the mound as Wahpeton cruised to a 13-0 victory in four innings at the Crookston Summer Bash tournament held at Jim Karn Field in Crookston.
WAHPETON, ND
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES HIGHLAND ADDITIONS AND HIGH SCHOOL REMODEL

The Crookston School Board met on Thursday morning for a special meeting in the Crookston High School in Room D108 to discuss and decide on the options for the Middle School Building Project. Board member Tim Dufault joined the forum via phone call due to testing positive for COVID, but member Patty Dillabough was absent from the meeting.
CROOKSTON, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JULY 9, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Austin Coye Gully, 29, of Moberly, Missouri, for Assault in the 5th-Degree to the same victim within ten years of two or more convictions. Nathaniel Ace Wick, 41, of Crookston, for Driving after cancellation. Daniel Ledin, 39, address not...
MOBERLY, MO
POLK COUNTY FAIR CHOCOLATE CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The Polk County Fair held the annual Chocolate contest on Wednesday evening and was quite a success with some amazing deserts being made!. Adult winners – — 1st place – Sheila Benesh with a Salted Caramel Turtle Cake. 2nd place – Brenda Langued with a German Chocolate...
POLK COUNTY, MN
CROOKSTON BUILDING INSPECTIONS ARE AT A LOW FOR THE SUMMER IN RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION BUILDINGS

While it seems like the COVID-19 pandemic is reaching its end, its effects can still be felt on many businesses and areas around the world, including some of the departments of City Hall. While in previous years, during the pandemic, the Buildings Inspections Department has started building anywhere from three to six residential structures during the summer, but according to Building Official Greg Hefta, the Department has only delivered one new permit this summer. “The first year I was here, I think we had six residential structures that were either duplexes or new residential buildings,” Hefta explained. “In this year, I’ve only had one new one. I’ve heard rumors of several others, but I have not seen anything this summer, so it’s been a slow summer for new construction.” Hefta says while there have been some jobs where they’ve added new additions to residential structures, like decks, interior remodeling, windows, siding, and roofing, it’s not going to make up for the larger residential building construction that they’ve normally made. Hefta believes that with COVID-19 and rising prices for construction materials in the last two years, new summer residential construction has reached a low that hasn’t been seen since he first took the job.
CROOKSTON, MN
GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO ATTEMPTED MURDER FRIDAY NIGHT

On Friday, July 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane for a disturbance involving several people. Witnesses reported that an involved male suspect was displaying a handgun. Responding officers received a report that...
GRAND FORKS, ND

