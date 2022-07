“Love begins with a smile, grows with a kiss, and ends with a a teardrop.”. Tempus fugit, indeed. In 2007, we opened our doors with a simple and unrestrained passion for service and cocktails. Since the first day, we have been continually overwhelmed by the warm embrace of this entire community. Your enthusiasm, curiosity, adventurousness, and continued support (through the trials of the last couple years as much as ever before) renew, challenge, and inspire us daily. Of course, countless gratitude goes to generations of profoundly talented and dedicated staff here at Teardrop, who have continued to raise the bar and keep the spirit alive.

