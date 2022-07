I was cool once, I promise. Back in 2008 I went to my first caucus to participate in a presidential straw poll. At the time, I thought I was going to cast a vote and walk out. To my surprise, it was a full-blown meeting and I walked out as newly elected co-chair for my precinct. My involvement grew over the years leading me to serve as Republican Party Chair of my county for two terms, Small County Representative for the State Executive Committee, and I was elected to serve two terms as State Secretary of the Colorado GOP. I owe all of that to showing up to a caucus. Yet I believe that it is time to reconsider the process of how parties select their nominees.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO