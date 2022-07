Gabriel Jesus scored 90 seconds into his first Arsenal outing as his double helped the Gunners to a 5-3 comeback victory over German second division side FC Nurnberg. The Brazi striker, who completed a £45m move from Manchester City earlier in this summer transfer window, came on at half-time in Germany with the Gunners 2-0 down - and made an immediate impact, scoring high in the net from Ainsley Maitland-Niles' pass.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO