Auth0's Jameeka Greene on identity management and CX

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Scrut Automation, APAC’s leading information security (infosec) compliance automation platform, launched a new product called Trust Vault as an integrated offering to its smart GRC platform. Trust Vault is a unique offering in the compliance automation space and the first of its kind in the APAC region, that provides a transparent and public view of an organisation’s security controls. It improves the organisation’s ability to prove its commitment to information security, reduces time spent in security reviews by ~75%, and accelerates sales cycles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005913/en/ Trust Vault acts like the single-window for SaaS players to establish trust with customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
