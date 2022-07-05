ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Auth0's Jameeka Greene on identity management and CX

cyberscoop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJameeka Greene, chief information security officer at Auth0, discusses how the recent...

www.cyberscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Scrut Automation Launches ‘Trust Vault’, an Integrated Offering on its GRC Platform

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Scrut Automation, APAC’s leading information security (infosec) compliance automation platform, launched a new product called Trust Vault as an integrated offering to its smart GRC platform. Trust Vault is a unique offering in the compliance automation space and the first of its kind in the APAC region, that provides a transparent and public view of an organisation’s security controls. It improves the organisation’s ability to prove its commitment to information security, reduces time spent in security reviews by ~75%, and accelerates sales cycles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005913/en/ Trust Vault acts like the single-window for SaaS players to establish trust with customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Gen Z money app Quirk launches personality tests to its users

A UK-based money app Quirk targets Gen Z by providing financial guidance through personality tests. However, Quirk's personalization tactics raise some questions around data security and privacy. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client. The news: The Gen-Z-focused...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Happeo lands $26M to provide a central intranet portal for employees

If you ask Perttu Ojansuu, the answer is an intranet, or a company-specific, digital portal that centralizes much of a businesses’ software and documentation in one place. Ojansuu recognizes his bias — he co-founded Happeo, a startup developing intranet software to connect employees with company tools. But Ojansuu says that his view was shaped by his experiences working with customers at Gapps, a Finland-based Google Workspace reseller he helped to co-found in 2010.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Management#Cx
Digiday

Capturing, activating and managing first-party data for a cookieless world

Ashlea Cartee, product marketing manager of consent & preferences, OneTrust. According to a recent Gartner report, only 36% of marketers indicated they understand what the loss of third-party cookies will mean for their organizations. This major transition for marketers and advertisers is just around the corner, and waiting until 2023 to adapt to it is bound to leave slower marketing teams behind.
ECONOMY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King names Thibault Roux chief digital officer

Burger King on Friday named Thibault Roux its new chief digital officer in the U.S. and Canada. Roux will oversee the company’s digital efforts starting on July 18. He will oversee the burger chain’s digital team to develop a strategy “centered on creating the best guest experience,” the company said in a statement.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

PYMNTS AM Radar: Age of Change; Smart Convenience; Digital Transformation Momentum; Fighting Professional Fraudsters; ICYMI

Today is Friday, July 8 and in one of the world’s safest countries, a former prime minister was shot dead while giving a speech. Shinzo Abe, 67, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, died in the hospital after being shot twice in the chest. A 41-year-old suspect is now in police custody. Gun violence is rare in Japan, as is political violence. It’s also extremely difficult to obtain a firearm in the East Asian island country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
pymnts

Golf Genius, RepSpark Officially Integrate B2B eCommerce Platform

Golf Genius and RepSpark have completed a six-month integration of Golf Genius Golf Shop and the RepSpark B2B wholesale commerce platform, the firms announced in a Thursday (July 7) press release. The move will allow golf shop retailers to save time, improve member service, minimize errors, and streamline the ordering...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: H&M Taps Google Cloud, Uniqlo Turns to Ayden, Hugo Boss Scales RFID

Click here to read the full article. The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Cloud H&M Group/Google Cloud H&M Group has partnered with Google Cloud to leverage the Big Tech firm’s extensive data analytics capabilities and sustainable global infrastructure to further enhance its customer experience and supply chain enablement. Google Cloud will collaborate with H&M Group to develop an enterprise data backbone including a core data platform, data product and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. This will also include the establishment of a new “data mesh,” which can further...
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SMARTMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES IT WILL BE JOINING THE AMAZON ADVERTISING PARTNER NETWORK

The Colorado-based company joins Amazon's new global community of agencies and tool providers. ASPEN, Colo., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMedia Technologies (SMT), the Enterprise Web3 platform the future is being built on,has been accepted to the Amazon Advertising Partnership Network, a new global community of agencies and tool providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals through Amazon Advertising products.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Fighting Fraud While Ensuring Money Mobility

Maximizing money mobility is the goal in today’s digital-first economy, but digital banking’s vulnerability to bad actors has made fraud a pervasive threat to this ideal. A 2021 FICO survey of 1,000 United States-based consumers revealed that 46% have fallen prey to fraud and nearly 19% have experienced an account takeover. A 2022 report further showed a 41% increase in attempted fraud year over year across the board, with the highest increase occurring in mobile channels at 61%.
PERSONAL FINANCE
HackerNoon

There is No Continuous Delivery Without Continuous Testing

Companies need time to develop and deliver quality products, but will the demands of their users force them to cut corners? The good news is that there is a path that closes the gap between customer demand and necessary development time. Automated testing can simplify and speed up the testing phase, catching many of the basic errors and leaving testers to focus on more complex functionality. The key to putting out a higher-quality product is by adopting in-sprint testing, which aligns development and testing efforts.
ECONOMY
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Irish Privacy Regulator Closer to Blocking Meta Data Transfers; Health Insurance Disruptor YuLife Raises $119M to Expand InsurTech

In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), health insurance company YuLife raised nearly $120 million in funding, Banking-as-a-Service company Griffin is expanding its BaaS product development through new funds and Ireland's Data Protection Commission is taking a closer look at Meta’s data privacy standards.
BUSINESS
Digiday

Shifting to a global mindset, agencies are preparing for a cookieless world

In the face of third-party cookie deprecation and the loss of other once-relied-upon identifiers, leading agencies are throwing out the old marketing and advertising playbook and trying to wrap their minds around what audience understanding, targeting and measurement look like in a privacy-first world. There’s no clear roadmap for what...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

EU Retailers Pivot to Seamless One-Click Checkout With Choice

Shopping cart abandonment — an online retailer’s worst nightmare. According to Jérémy Pinto, co-founder of French retail tech firm JUST, research shows that of the 70% of online carts abandoned in France, half of them are abandoned due to an overly complex purchasing journey, which often includes setting up an account and filling in the same information and forms repeatedly with each purchase.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Accenture Recognized as a Global Leader Among Adobe Services Partners by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Global Adobe Services Partners, Q3 2022. The report identified, researched and evaluated the 10 most significant Adobe partners offering implementation services based on three categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005045/en/ Accenture has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Global Adobe Services Partners, Q3 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy