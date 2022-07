Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may already be running out of options if he is serious about forcing an exit from Premier League club Manchester United this summer. It was previously learned Ronaldo would not be part of the United squad traveling for a preseason tour of Thailand and Australia following a report from last weekend that claimed he wishes to leave Old Trafford to join a club playing in this season's UEFA Champions League competition. However, ESPN noted Wednesday that Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn publicly stated signing the living legend "wouldn't be a fit with our philosophy."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO