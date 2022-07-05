Okta's Sabrina Lea talks about ICAM and federated security

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- For the fourth consecutive year, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the Gartner “ Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide,” the global research and advisory firm’s annual assessment of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications service providers. This Magic Quadrant assessed the relative positioning of 19 service providers based on completeness of vision and ability to execute worldwide in delivering the full life cycle of Oracle Cloud Application services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005099/en/ For the fourth consecutive year, Accenture has been named a Leader in the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide,” the global research and advisory firm’s annual assessment of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications service providers. (Photo: Business Wire)
