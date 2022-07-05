ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okta's Sabrina Lea talks about ICAM and federated security

cyberscoop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSabrina Lea, director of DOD programs at Okta, shares her thoughts on areas where agencies have...

www.cyberscoop.com

The Associated Press

Mogul, Inc. Named to 2022 List of Diversity Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Mogul, Inc. today announced that it has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, as one of 192 Diversity Staffing Firmsin 2022. Mogul is a leading disruptor in the HR technology and executive recruitment industries, and was founded by Tiffany Pham in 2014. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005781/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

6 Trends to Follow to Improve Your Cloud Strategy in 2022

Today the digital world has been rapidly changing, and it has become paramount for enterprises to have a proper digital transformation strategy. With the boost in demand for remote work culture, leaders work to shift workloads to the cloud. This approach has drastically boosted the adoption of cloud computing. Cloud...
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

Uber Brings Back Ex-Kickstarter Legal Chief to Head Road Safety

She will support ride-sharing giant’s global safety operations. Uber Technologies Inc. has brought back one of its first in-house lawyers, Nicole Benincasa, to head its road safety portfolio. Benincasa previously spent more than seven years at Uber, most recently as senior counsel for global safety, until leaving the company...
BUSINESS
#Icam
pymnts

FinTech upSWOT, Wipro Team Up on Digital Banking Tools for SMBs

Fintech upSWOT, which offers data analysis for small businesses, will be teaming with Wipro, a tech services and consulting company, to add digital banking tools for smaller businesses, a press release said. It will give banks access to upSWOT’s business health dashboard for addressing finance needs. The dashboard can gather...
SMALL BUSINESS
HackerNoon

If You Wanna BYOD, You Gotta Get with Cybersecurity

BYOD means that the user owns, maintains, and supports the device. This consists of many factors' controller will have far less control over the device than it would over a standard corporate-owned and-provided device. Given that the data controller may have a high number and a diverse variety of devices to handle, data security is a top priority. Fortunately, firms can take the right efforts to mitigate this problem, such as training personnel on how to ring-fence data. Employees can be encouraged to save company data in apps that have good data recovery and backup capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Marketplacer Announces Adobe Commerce Integration

Online marketplace platform Marketplacer has been named an Accelerate Partner within the Adobe Exchange Experience Cloud program, the company said Thursday (July 7). "Marketplacer and Adobe Commerce integrations will enable organizations to deliver connected marketplaces and scale their business by building multi-channel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C customers in a single platform," the Australian company said in a news release.
INTERNET
pymnts

PYMNTS AM Radar: Age of Change; Smart Convenience; Digital Transformation Momentum; Fighting Professional Fraudsters; ICYMI

Today is Friday, July 8 and in one of the world’s safest countries, a former prime minister was shot dead while giving a speech. Shinzo Abe, 67, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, died in the hospital after being shot twice in the chest. A 41-year-old suspect is now in police custody. Gun violence is rare in Japan, as is political violence. It’s also extremely difficult to obtain a firearm in the East Asian island country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thefastmode.com

Ingram Micro Cloud Offers Google Cloud in Southeast Asia

Ingram Micro Cloud announced it is now offering Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Google Workspace and Chrome Enterprise to its reseller network across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Ingram Micro Cloud is making its distinctive Google Cloud offerings – previously launched in the US, UK, Canada and France – exclusively available...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Accenture Recognized as a Global Leader Among Adobe Services Partners by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Global Adobe Services Partners, Q3 2022. The report identified, researched and evaluated the 10 most significant Adobe partners offering implementation services based on three categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005045/en/ Accenture has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Global Adobe Services Partners, Q3 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Microsoft economist joins DOJ antitrust team; AWS director lands at StackOverflow

— Stanford professor Susan Athey, a former consulting chief economist at Microsoft, will join the U.S. Department of Justice as its top antitrust economist, Bloomberg reported. Athey consulted with Microsoft from 2007 to 2013, where her expertise included big data analytics, antitrust and policy relating to internet search and online advertising. Her regulatory efforts at the tech giant included antitrust investigations against Google.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Recession Fears Mean SEO Agencies Must Brace for the Great Unbundling

As former Netscape CEO Jim Barksdale famously said, "There are only two ways to make money in business: One is to bundle; the other is unbundle." Ever since the concept of search engine optimization (SEO) became a thing a little over 20 years ago, marketing agencies have remained locked in an arms race. They've developed new tactics, tools, and approaches to help businesses climb to the top of search engine results pages (SERPs).
MARKETS
TechCrunch

IBM acquires Databand to bolster its data observability stack

Databand employees will join IBM’s data and AI division, with the purchase expected to close on July 27. In a statement, IBM general manager for data and AI Daniel Hernandez said that folding Databand into IBM’s broader portfolio would help the latter’s customers better identify and fix data issues including errors, pipeline failures and poor quality. The plan is to expand Databand’s observability capabilities for integrations across open source and commercial tools, while allowing customers to have “full flexibility” in running Databand either as a service or a self-hosted subscription.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Accenture Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- For the fourth consecutive year, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the Gartner “ Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide,” the global research and advisory firm’s annual assessment of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications service providers. This Magic Quadrant assessed the relative positioning of 19 service providers based on completeness of vision and ability to execute worldwide in delivering the full life cycle of Oracle Cloud Application services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005099/en/ For the fourth consecutive year, Accenture has been named a Leader in the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide,” the global research and advisory firm’s annual assessment of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications service providers. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechRadar

What is CRM software?

TechRadar created this content as part of a paid partnership with Zoho. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of TechRadar. What is CRM?. A customer relationship management system or platform (also known as CRM software (opens in new tab)) is a tool...
SOFTWARE
nextbigfuture.com

New Startup to Connect Metaverses

Meta0, an interoperability protocol for connecting metaverses, has announced the completion of its litepaper and the appointment of Jason Fung as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining and founding Meta0, Jason held executive positions at various technology companies, and most recently as the global head of TikTok’s gaming vertical.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pymnts

PYMNTS AM Radar: Grubhub Prime Perk; Chapter 11; Bring on on the Fun; Mobility Without Fraud; ICYMI

Today is Wednesday (July 6) and gas prices have fallen for 21 consecutive days, with the national average today at $4.78, according to AAA. The Institute for Supply Management releases its non-manufacturing PMI for June this morning. This gauge of services sector activity is forecast to drop again for the third straight month to 54.3, the lowest since May 2020.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

API Economy as a Key for the Success of Banking and Finance in the Future

Application Programming Interfaces are an integral part of the emerging digital space. Without them, benefiting from many of today’s habitual financial services would be at least difficult if not impossible. In this piece, Andersen’s experts in FinTech software development will tell how API-based IT solutions contribute to the success of banks and financial organizations.
SOFTWARE

