Okta's Sabrina Lea talks about ICAM and federated security

BYOD means that the user owns, maintains, and supports the device. This consists of many factors' controller will have far less control over the device than it would over a standard corporate-owned and-provided device. Given that the data controller may have a high number and a diverse variety of devices to handle, data security is a top priority. Fortunately, firms can take the right efforts to mitigate this problem, such as training personnel on how to ring-fence data. Employees can be encouraged to save company data in apps that have good data recovery and backup capabilities.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 17 DAYS AGO