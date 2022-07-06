Protestors march in pro-choice rally through Big Sky

BOZEMAN — As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, is informing the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again beginning within western portions of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, south of Gallatin Gateway, Montana. Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team began the field captures on July 5 and will continue through August 31. Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but all areas where work is being conducted will have primary access points marked with warning signs. It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs.

GALLATIN GATEWAY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO