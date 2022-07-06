ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

Protestors march in pro-choice rally through Big Sky

By Bella Butler
explorebigsky.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG SKY –Traffic came to a stop on Lone Mountain Trail on July 4 as nearly 150 protesters marched across the road where the sheriff had protected the crosswalk. “Women’s rights are human rights!” they chanted as they thrust homemade signs painted with phrases like “My body my choice” and “Abortion...

