Households across Britain might be in for an even bigger shock than expected this winter after one of the country’s premier energy consultancies warned of steeper bill rises.Cornwall Insight said the price cap for the average household could go up in January by £360 more than previously thought.Its experts said bills could rise from today’s record £1,971 to £3,245 in October and then further to £3,364 at the start of next year.It marks a steep rise from Cornwall’s previous predictions, as international gas prices remain stubbornly high.In its previous forecast, on June 22, the energy consultancy predicted bills rising to...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO