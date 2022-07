We’re now in the second half of the year Netflix keeps on giving. Here are all the shows new to Netflix this month of July 2022. This year has been a blast in the entertainment industry, filled with great shows from all over the world. This month is no different. July welcomes us to the second half of 2022 with amazing new shows and films. Watch out for the upcoming new shows arriving on Netflix this month of July 2022 as you can find below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO