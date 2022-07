Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Carbon, Daniels, Dawson, Garfield, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: McKenzie; Williams THE MISSOURI RIVER NEAR WILLISTON HAS FALLEN BELOW FLOOD STAGE The Missouri River near Williston briefly rose above flood stage last night due to recent heavy rainfall over eastern Montana. The river has now fallen below flood stage and is expected to continue slowly falling. No impacts are expected.

MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO