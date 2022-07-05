ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark Future Policymakers Program Teaches Youth How to Advocate

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February 2022, ACNJ began its Newark Future Policymakers Advocacy Training program. Leaders of the program worked alongside 17 talented young people who live, work or go to school in the City of Newark. After several months of learning sessions, these Future Policymakers worked in groups to identify policies...

Newark Graduates Lead the Laborers’ Pathway to Apprenticeship NJ

NEWARK – The grit of Natasha Harmon to get to the Laborers’ graduation and the first vital stage on the quest for a career in the Building Trades, struck a chord with Newark Council President Lamonica McIver. “For a long time I was the only woman on a council of nine, in a city where 60% of the vote is women,” McIver told Harmon.
NEWARK, NJ
3,000 participating in NJ summer youth employment program

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark has officially launched its summer youth employment program.Mayor Ras Baraka joined other leaders and students at City Hall to get things started.Three thousand residents ages 14-24 are participating this year.They'll be able to develop workplace skills both remotely and in-person, explore career opportunities and learn about subjects they wouldn't normally learn in school."It actually guides them towards picking a career for themselves and understanding what they really like and what they're interested in," Baraka said."In school, they teach us, like, get this job, you're gonna pay all these bills and everything, but they actually show you how to make experiences, make connections," program participant Rylie McMillan said.The money for Newark's youth employment program comes from grant funding partners, totaling nearly $2.5 million.
NEWARK, NJ
Baraka Heralds Laborers Local 55 Pathway to Apprenticeship Grads

NEWARK – The 17 members of the first graduating class of Laborers Local 55 “Pathway to Apprenticeship” gritted it out down the stretch of their training this week over at TREC in the South Ward, where Mayor Ras Baraka showed up to rally them onto the next barricade.
NEWARK, NJ
N.J. comptroller finds widespread unlawful sick leave payments to public workers

Local governments have failed to comply with decade-old reforms meant to end profligate sick leave payouts, the State Comptroller found in an investigation released Thursday. In a review of 60 towns, the Office of the State Comptroller determined nearly all of them had continued to make large annual payments to public workers for accrued sick time. Just three of the towns studied complied with 2007 and 2010 laws that barred such payments in most cases.
POLITICS
Jersey City Ward E Councilman Solomon announces 3 new hires for his office

Jersey City Ward E Councilman James Solomon has announced three news hires for his office to manage the day-to-day operations, ensure constituent services are fulfilled, and contribute to progressive initiatives. “My new staff will be an important addition to making sure my office remains efficient, transparent, and effective. I am...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
3 Hudson municipalities named in state report on widespread paid sick leave abuses

State laws enacted in 2007 and 2010 may have curbed public employee “boat checks,” but it certainly didn’t stop the government waste, a new state report revealed. Some 57 of the 60 municipalities surveyed — including three in Hudson County — by the Office of the State Comptroller are in violation of the state laws meant to stop government entities from doling out taxpayer money as going-away gifts.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Jefferson Elementary School renamed to Delia Bolden Elementary School

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education, as per Resolution 4320, approved the renaming of Jefferson Elementary School to the Delia Bolden Elementary School during its meeting on Wednesday, June 29. Delia Bolden was the first African American woman to graduate from Columbia High School, which...
The new ‘War Years’: The unthinkable has become commonplace

The challenge now is how to show up every day, with the same energy, and resist the threats of indifference and complacency — The 1970s fire service was deemed the“War Years” in the Northeast, especially New York City. World War II-era and later apartment buildings and the tracts of homes thrown up in the 1950s were burning like there was no tomorrow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

