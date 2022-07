The wildlife in Louisiana is wilder than most. As if we didn't have our hands full with alligators, snakes, bears, wildcats, and way more native creatures than you can count, we also play unwilling host to a number of foreign species that are classified as "invasive." Those are the critters that make themselves right at home in our state, and damage it in the process. How strange is it now that our latest invasive species may be the key to getting rid of another very damaging species that is also considered invasive? Very strange is the answer, but this one sounds like it just might work in Louisiana's favor.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO