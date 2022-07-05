ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Forests for Life: Forests and Fire

By Kelly Simek
KHON2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt used to be wildfire season was during the hot, dry, summer and early fall months. Global climate change has created what fire managers now call,...

www.khon2.com

KHON2

Agricultural equipment sparks brush fire on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department reported a brush fire near Lahaina on Wednesday, July 6 at 3:18 p.m. MFD reported the fire to be at the corner of Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass on the mauka side. According to HFD, the blaze was sparked by agricultural equipment...
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

World-class magic show now in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – In today’s world, there are so many bad stories going on. So, we just need to take a break and enjoy some of the oddities we come across and learn about some of the curiosities that there are, or maybe just enjoy some pure magic.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

7-Eleven Hawaii giving free Slurpees on 7-Eleven Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 7-Eleven Hawaii is celebrating its birthday next week on 7-Eleven day. From 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. on Monday, July 11, the first 300 customers at each of their 65 locations will receive a free small Slurpee coupon. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

PHOTOS: What dogs in Hawaii looked like in the 1930s

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home. From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
HAWAII STATE
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

LIST: Top 10 movies filmed in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – There are dozens of movies and TV shows set and filmed in Hawaii. Islands like Oahu and Kauai have special destinations where you can snap photos where a Hollywood film took place. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Tex808

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local restaurant, Tex808 is expanding their menu with new brunch dishes. From smoked BBQ sandwiches, plate lunches and more, Tex 808 is bringing new dishes with the debut of their new brunch menu. “We’ve been serving lunch, dinner and 2 daily happy hours, but we’re really...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Humpback whales may say aloha to Hawaii: Here’s why

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Humpback whales are shown to migrate near tropical coastal waters like Hawaii’s. New research shows they may be saying aloha to Hawaii due to climate change. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. A new paper...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

7-Eleven Hawaii Giveaway

7-Eleven Hawaii is offering an exciting giveaway throughout the month of July. We caught up with Marketing Manager Annika Streng who had the exciting details. “We think everyone deserves a break, so we are excited to offer an enter-to-win sweepstakes, sponsored by our vendor partners and Alaska Airlines, where customers can enter to win an Alaska Fishing Flyaway trip for 2 ! Included are round trip tickets to Juneau, Alaska, a (4) night’s stay at Shelter Lodge, and (3) days of guided fishing for (2) passengers. At 7-Eleven Hawaii, we are so much more than just a gas station. We aim to provide convenient, high-quality products at value to enhance the lives of our customers. In July, we are featuring some of our customer’s favorite items that are perfect for any movie night or potluck.’
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s New Child Passenger Safety Law

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a new law in place meant to protect our keiki. So what do parents need to know to keep their kids safe?. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Best brewery in Hawaii announces last day of business

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following years of permit delays and COVID-19 restrictions, Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. announced they will be shutting their doors on Saturday, Aug. 20. Located in Chinatown, the brewery was recently named best in Hawaii by Yelp. Owner-brewer Darren Garvey said the past five years have...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 4,381 COVID cases, 20 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 4,381 new coronavirus cases and 20 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information. There...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii senator is ‘fighting for these kids’ in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The YMCA provides free meals to keiki in need during the school year and throughout the summer, but they are having a problem with getting enough funding to provide for all the kids in need. Honolulu YMCA Youth Development Executive Director, Diane Tabangay said it is...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

MTV follows Bretman Rock around Hawaii for Season 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From the laughs to the drama, from fashion to family time, Bretman Rock’s 18.4 million followers on Instagram can’t seem to get enough of the social media influencer. The Ewa Beach native invited MTV back into his life for Season 2, which premiered on...
EWA BEACH, HI
KHON2

Key local figures react to new Aloha Stadium

Plans towards building the new Aloha Stadium became official on Thursday, when Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed off on a $400 million NASED (New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District) budget. Of the $400 million, $350 million is through the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), while the other $50...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

‘It happened so fast’ says victim of drive-by shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the H-1 freeway early Monday morning. The victim says he has no idea why he was targeted. But he’s thankful he’s alive. We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here. The...
HONOLULU, HI

