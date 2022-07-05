New boat tour offers trips from St. Pete Pier to Egmont Key

For the first time since anybody heard the word coronavirus, some pals and I boated out to the Wat Mongkolratanaram — aka Thai Temple, aka Wat Tampa — on Sunday morning for a reunion feast.The Sunday market closed for a spell in 2020, then reopened as a drive-thru, but we wanted to wait until it opened to foot traffic before braving the seas.What's new: The Buddhist temple on the banks of the Palm River, a few miles east of downtown Tampa, has its beat back and now takes walk-up orders. We washed down piping hot beef noodle soup, crab rangoon, egg rolls, and empanadas with their delicious Thai tea before heading back.The picnic tables are open for seating.If you go: Good luck finding any official hours posted, but food is generally served 9am to noon on Sundays, 5306 Palm River Road in Tampa.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO