Montana State

Millions in path of severe storms and flash floods

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 25 million Americans from Montana to South Carolina are...

Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
South Carolina State
Several Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina This Weekend as Mysterious Swarm Continues

(Photo : Photo by David McNew/Getty Images for Lumix) Numerous additional seismic activities rattled South Carolina this weekend, perplexing those who aren't certain why the mystery rattling is still going around. Earthquake Swarms in South Carolina. Throughout the previous seven quarters, thousands of seismic events have rocked South Carolina as...
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
The Independent

Earthquake hits Georgia in early hours

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has rattled the city of Stillmore, in the US state of Georgia.Tremors could also be felt in nearby Augusta, Macon, and Brunswick following the 4am shake, according to the United States Geological Survey.Moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter of the quake just east of the Emanuel County city of 700 people. However there are no reports of any damage.Earthquakes of this size are rare for Georgia.There have only been 10 earthquakes reaching magnitude 3.5 or greater since 1903. The strongest ever recorded in the state was magnitude 4.5 in 1914.An earthquake is the shaking of...
