San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum Hosts ‘Summer Serenade’ Concerts

Children dance as Hullabaloo performs at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum. (Courtesy photo)

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum recently announced it is hosting two evenings of family fun as part of the Summer Serenade concerts.

The events, which will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 and Saturday, Aug. 13, are set to bring the community together in the spirit of summer and raise funds to benefit the Museum’s educational exhibits and programs.

“Summer Serenade offers a wonderful opportunity for families to relax and enjoy live music with their little ones while also supporting the museum’s many programs for underserved families in our community,” Shiri Puhovitsky, the museum’s community programs coordinator, said. “Besides enjoying amazing live music from local musicians, guests will enjoy crafts for the kids, local food trucks, sweet treats, and hard kombucha and wine available for adults to purchase. This is definitely an event you won’t want to miss.”

This year’s fun and diverse line-up will include family-friendly music by local rock stars Hullabaloo, Kathryn the Grape, and mother-daughter duo Ruth & Emilia.

“This is my third year performing at San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum,” said Kathryn Cloward, also known as Kathryn the Grape. “I can’t wait to sing and dance with everyone again. It’s important for children to experience the joyfulness of live music and have the freedom to dance and move to their hearts’ content.”

Pre-registration is required as tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are $10 for Museum members and $15 for non-members. Special discounts are available for military and veteran families.

Tickets can be purchased at SDCDM.org/SummerSerenade.