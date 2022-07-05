ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum Hosts ‘Summer Serenade’ Concerts

By Hoa Quach
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdiHQ_0gVoq65t00
Children dance as Hullabaloo performs at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum. (Courtesy photo)

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum recently announced it is hosting two evenings of family fun as part of the Summer Serenade concerts.

The events, which will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 and Saturday, Aug. 13, are set to bring the community together in the spirit of summer and raise funds to benefit the Museum’s educational exhibits and programs.

“Summer Serenade offers a wonderful opportunity for families to relax and enjoy live music with their little ones while also supporting the museum’s many programs for underserved families in our community,” Shiri Puhovitsky, the museum’s community programs coordinator, said. “Besides enjoying amazing live music from local musicians, guests will enjoy crafts for the kids, local food trucks, sweet treats, and hard kombucha and wine available for adults to purchase. This is definitely an event you won’t want to miss.”

This year’s fun and diverse line-up will include family-friendly music by local rock stars Hullabaloo, Kathryn the Grape, and mother-daughter duo Ruth & Emilia.

“This is my third year performing at San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum,” said Kathryn Cloward, also known as Kathryn the Grape. “I can’t wait to sing and dance with everyone again. It’s important for children to experience the joyfulness of live music and have the freedom to dance and move to their hearts’ content.”

Pre-registration is required as tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are $10 for Museum members and $15 for non-members. Special discounts are available for military and veteran families.

Tickets can be purchased at SDCDM.org/SummerSerenade.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Times of San Diego

San Diego Organ Fest Continues Monday in Balboa Park with July 4 ‘Music Extravaganza’

San Diego’s International Organ Festival this summer is dedicated to the art of female performers, with the theme, “A Tribute to Women in Music.”. The free fest, every Monday at 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 5, includes an Independence Day celebration. Jelani Edington plays as part of the American Theatre Organ Society’s National Convention, being held in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Charter School Group Purchases Former County Campus in Oceanside for Nearly $12M

A charter school organization has purchased a vacant six-acre campus in Oceanside for $11.8 million, a brokerage announced. The 99,968-square-foot site, at 1305-1320 Union Plaza Court, consists of four low-rise office buildings in a cul-de-sac. The Classical Academies, a group of California Public Charter Schools based in Escondido, bought the property via an LLC, Partnering with Parents, according to Cushman & Wakefield.
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serenade#Dance#San Diego Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Times of San Diego

House Fire Spreads to Vegetation in Rainbow

A house fire in the northern San Diego community of Rainbow Monday morning spread to vegetation before firefighters stopped it. The fire was first reported on Twitter at about 2 a.m. in the 37000 block of Jeremy Way by the North County Fire Protection District. By 2:06 a.m., the flames...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Cigarette Starts Apartment Fire in East Village

No injuries were reported in a high-rise blaze Friday after a cigarette ignited a mattress in East Village. Firefighters found smoke from a fourth-floor apartment and a sprinkler system activated at a high-rise complex at 901 F St. around 12:30 a.m., according to San Diego Fire & Rescue. Crews of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Late-Morning Fire Damages North Park Apartment Building

A late-morning fire damaged several units in a two- story North Park apartment building Wednesday. A late-morning fire damaged several units in a two- story North Park apartment building Wednesday. The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 10:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Boundary Street, just west of Interstate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Fire Spreads to Attic in Scripps Ranch Apartment Building, Displacing 9 Residents

A Sunday fire displaced seven adults and two children at an apartment complex in Scripps Ranch, fire officials said. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the report of a fire at the complex in the 10900 block of Scripps Ranch Boulevard at 8:11 a.m. Sunday. Crews discovered flames in the common attic space and called for a second-alarm response at 8:33 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy