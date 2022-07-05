ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former England Goalkeeper Says Manchester City 'Massively Overpaid' for Dutch Defender Nathan Ake

By Matt Skinner
 2 days ago

Nathan Ake has struggled for game time since his £40.8 million move from AFC Bournemouth back in 2020 with the possibility of the defender moving on increasing in recent weeks.

The Dutch international has found himself behind John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in the pecking order along with having some injury problems which has contributed to him not having the effect Pep Guardiola desired.

The 27-year-old's former club, Chelsea, are one of the teams rumoured to be interested in Ake, something which has surprised former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Robinson told Football Insider: “It would be a great piece of business if Man City can get back the money they paid for him. They saw something in him but I think they massively overpaid.

“I would be surprised if City sells to Chelsea though, one of their rivals. Chelsea will be trying to win the Premier League next season. If you are looking at a top-class player, you wouldn’t sell. They obviously do not see selling to Chelsea as a threat. It says a lot about what they think about the player.

“Ake did well when he played last year but he is a bit-part player. He is not going to start regularly at centre-half. He is not going to fork the backbone of your defence every week.

“I was surprised when City signed him and I would be surprised if Chelsea signed him.”

