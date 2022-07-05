ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

OBR Pod and Twitch Schedule for the Week of 7/4/22

By Barry McBride
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Garage Beers gang talk about everything from Browns to Guardians to Blue Jackets!. Live at https://www.twitch.tv/theobr_browns at 9:00 PM EST. https://open.spotify.com/show/7o8I5s9RnhftULhwCIrJsW. WEDNESDAY....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

OTB: A Serious Summer

We take a serious, no-nonsense approach of putting the Keldric Faulk commitment into context. How did the Seminoles land the four-star defensive end and what are the best aspects of his game?. And with Faulk wrapped up, we turn our attention to Lucas Simmons. Can the Seminoles beat out Florida,...
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 looks at 18, creating issues and an awesome conference name

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 is now looking at adding six schools from the Pac-12 to boost the conference to 18 schools, which will cause some issues in scheduling to maintain long-standing and important rivalries. As Fitz explains, this can be overcome but playing conference opponents often enough becomes a concern as the number of members rises. However, if this new conference goes from Seattle, Washington, down to Florida, a friend of Fitz has proposed a perfect name for the new league.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
349K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy