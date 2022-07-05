Flood Watch issued for Clayton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO